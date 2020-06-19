Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Erosion of social distancing:' Ron DeSantis warns of growing infections in young adults

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

3,822 new COVID-19 cases, another daily record

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'We know we haven't beaten this': Rick Scott's COVID-19 warning to Floridians

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Education forum with Florida school leaders highlights logistical hurdles ahead of school year

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Pinellas County Democrats blast Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis for poor virus leadership

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida reports 3,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours for the first time
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Florida International University Friday. Image via The Florida Channel.

Coronavirus in Florida

‘Erosion of social distancing:’ Ron DeSantis warns of growing infections in young adults

The Governor says there’s a “stratification” between young adults and the elderly.

on

As Florida sees record-setting growth in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis says the majority of new cases come from young adults.

When access to diagnostic testing was low at the start of the pandemic, the average age of new positives was in the 50s and 60s. But in the past two weeks, the Governor described a drastic shift toward an average age of 37 and young patients, many of whom are asymptomatic.

To combat an “erosion of social distancing,” particularly among the younger cohort, officials will release a public service announcement on hygiene during the pandemic.

That’s a shift from messaging the last couple weeks that blamed the growth on expanded testing and migrant farmers and inmates, two groups that don’t generally mix with the public. But Friday, he said the state has to “be honest” about the rising positivity rate.

On Thursday, the statewide positivity rate among people who were not previously known cases reached 10% for the second time this week. The last time that rate was that high was in late April, when health officials first published that metric. Two weeks ago, the rate was 3.2%.

The Governor’s press office kicked off the changing message ahead of his appearance at Florida International University with a tweet from spokesperson Helen Aguirre Ferré that highlighted the split pandemics between younger and elderly Floridians.

“In Florida, those testing positive for COVID are younger and affected less severely which is why ICU bed availability is good and deaths remain low,” she said.

And in response to a Washington Times article, she stressed that younger patients are at a lessened risk to develop a severe case.

“The younger the demographic, the healthier and stronger they tend to be to fully recover from COVID in a short period of time,” she said.

Florida’s hospitals have twice as much capacity now than at the start of the pandemic, DeSantis said. But in the state’s most populous counties, weekly hospital visits for flu-like and COVID-like illnesses are on the rise.

The Governor wouldn’t go as far as to tie the rise among young adults to protests stirred by George Floyd‘s death that rocked the nation. DOH had not yet substantiated a correlation, he said.

DOH reported 3,822 new cases of the virus Friday, a new daily record. In total, 89,748 people have tested positive in the state.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

St. Pete to require all employees to wear masks beginning Friday