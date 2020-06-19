‘Erosion of social distancing:’ Ron DeSantis warns of growing infections in young adults

As Florida sees record-setting growth in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis says the majority of new cases come from young adults.

When access to diagnostic testing was low at the start of the pandemic, the average age of new positives was in the 50s and 60s. But in the past two weeks, the Governor described a drastic shift toward an average age of 37 and young patients, many of whom are asymptomatic.

To combat an “erosion of social distancing,” particularly among the younger cohort, officials will release a public service announcement on hygiene during the pandemic.

That’s a shift from messaging the last couple weeks that blamed the growth on expanded testing and migrant farmers and inmates, two groups that don’t generally mix with the public. But Friday, he said the state has to “be honest” about the rising positivity rate.

On Thursday, the statewide positivity rate among people who were not previously known cases reached 10% for the second time this week. The last time that rate was that high was in late April, when health officials first published that metric. Two weeks ago, the rate was 3.2%.

The Governor’s press office kicked off the changing message ahead of his appearance at Florida International University with a tweet from spokesperson Helen Aguirre Ferré that highlighted the split pandemics between younger and elderly Floridians.

“In Florida, those testing positive for COVID are younger and affected less severely which is why ICU bed availability is good and deaths remain low,” she said.

And in response to a Washington Times article, she stressed that younger patients are at a lessened risk to develop a severe case.

“The younger the demographic, the healthier and stronger they tend to be to fully recover from COVID in a short period of time,” she said.

Florida’s hospitals have twice as much capacity now than at the start of the pandemic, DeSantis said. But in the state’s most populous counties, weekly hospital visits for flu-like and COVID-like illnesses are on the rise.

The Governor wouldn’t go as far as to tie the rise among young adults to protests stirred by George Floyd‘s death that rocked the nation. DOH had not yet substantiated a correlation, he said.

DOH reported 3,822 new cases of the virus Friday, a new daily record. In total, 89,748 people have tested positive in the state.