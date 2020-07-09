120 deaths put Florida over 4K COVID-19 fatalities

State health officials confirmed 120 deaths due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, putting the state’s death toll at 4,009 as of Thursday morning.

That shatters the single report death toll record set May 5, when 72 Floridians died. Over the prior week, the state had averaged 48 new fatalities reported per day.

However, those people didn’t all die in the last day. Coroners may still be tying deaths from days or weeks ago to COVID-19.

The Department of Health and the Division of Emergency Management still show 102 non-resident deaths in the state, no change from Wednesday’s report.

Nearly 9,000 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida according to the latest report from state health officials.

The Thursday update also shows 232,718 total diagnoses in Florida, an increase of 8,935 positive cases in the last 24 hours. That marks another day of several thousand new instances of the virus while the pandemic is on the decline in some of the country’s former hot spots.

An additional 333 residents were hospitalized, raising the count during the pandemic to 16,758.

The 8,935 new cases cover residents and non-residents Wednesday morning to Thursday morning. For Wednesday only, the state found 8,948 newly positive residents.

Of the new cases among residents Wednesday, the median age was 38, a slight decline from the median of 40 reported for two days prior.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has pointed to the median age metric to show that the state is keeping at-risk demographics safe. But after plummeting from the 50s to the mid to early 30s last month, the metric has been on the rise again over the past two weeks.

Wednesday’s percent positivity rate, among all people who had not previously tested positive, was a record 18.4%. Over the past week, that has averaged 14.3%.

Officials have tested 2.4 million people, more than a tenth of the state’s population, including 51,700 individuals Thursday. The department counted 85,076 new tests Friday, the most in a single day.

Florida crossed 200,000 overall cases Sunday. It took the Sunshine State 114 days to record its first 100,000 COVID-19 cases between March 1 and June 22. It took 13 days to record the second 100,000.

With 186 fewer people in adult ICUs at the time of publication compared to Wednesday morning, 5,129 of the state’s 6,012 adult ICU beds are filled, leaving 14.7% available. Data from the Agency for Health Care Administration shows 46 hospitals have reached their adult ICU capacity.

While South Florida remains the largest hot spot, cases are also growing in Central Florida, Southwest Florida and the Jacksonville area.

___

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.