PSTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

St. Pete City Council OKs lease with Orlando Health, paving the way for Bayfront Health acquisition

St. Pete to repurpose new police officer funding for social services response team

Hindu man claims wrongful PSTA termination based on racial and religious discrimination

19 more dead from COVID-19 in Hillsborough County

Rick Kriseman, Ed Montanari endorse Laura Hine for Pinellas County School Board

The driver operated route 19 on U.S. 19.

on

A Pinellas County bus driver tested positive for COVID-19, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced Thursday.

The driver is the sixth publicly-facing employee to contract the virus.

The driver last reported to work on Wednesday, June 24th and drove only on Route 19 on June 15, 17, 18, 23 and 24.

The agency said they don’t believe passengers came in contact with the driver, who is unnamed for health privacy, because the driver remained socially distant from all passengers.

They urge anyone who rode that route on those days who is experiencing symptoms to seek medical advice.

Route 19 operates along U.S. 19 from Largo Transit Center north to Tarpon Springs. Its major stops include the Largo Transit Center, Tri City Plaza, Clearwater Mall, Hampton Road and Westfield Shopping Town.

The operator is currently under treatment.

PSTA requires riders to wear protective face coverings while riding and encourages riders to use transit for essential travel only. That includes trips to work, hospitals or health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools or to provide care for family members.

Drivers also have the authority to limit the number of riders on their bus to no more than 12 people at a time to encourage safe distancing between passengers.

PSTA also supplies drivers with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.

In all, 12 PSTA employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

