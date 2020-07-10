Connect with us

Ethics, elections complaints filed against Cris Dosev in HD 2

Ethics, elections complaints filed against Cris Dosev in HD 2

Missteps with signage, disclosures have critics sounding alarms.

on

A Republican candidate in Florida’s Panhandle may need to explain some sloppy bookkeeping to the state.

Complaints against Cris Dosev, who is challenging Rep. Alex Andrade in a Republican primary in District 2, were filed with the Division of Elections and the state Ethics Commission.

Drew Palmer, a Destin resident who has long tracked Dosev’s missteps, submitted his concerns when he saw multiple missteps in Dosev’s state documents. For example, Dosev’s financial disclosures don’t properly list full assets with a Roth IRA and just lists the accounts, Palmer said.

Palmer also suggests Dosev failed to report interests in private businesses worth $184,465, a substantial oversight.

“If he ends up elected, he will end up researching and writing and debating laws affecting all of us,” Palmer said. “He needs to seriously look at doing things right and doing the right things.”

The financial concerns get documented in an ethics complaint Palmer filed.

But he also filed an elections complaint, this one for improper signage. Despite the fact he’s challenging an incumbent for the office, Dosev’s sign simply lists his name, the year of the election and that he’s running in the House District.

Without the benefit of incumbency, the signs should said read Dosev “for” House District 2.

“Incumbency may be misleadingly applied by their current use,” Palmer writes in his complaint.

While Palmer acknowledges the nitpicking, its another sloppy move, and one that should be taken seriously when one considers the sizable advantage that comes with incumbency, he said.

Dosev filed in January to challenge Andrade for his seat in the House. Since then, he’s raised $3,700 for the seat and chipped in a $10,000 loan himself for the race.

Andrade, meanwhile, has raised $143,265 for the run.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Dianne Krumel in the general election.

Written By

Jacob Ogles

