Connect with us

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Regulators suspend Panama City Beach gentlemen's club's beverage license

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s sentence

Headlines

Flags lowered to honor Wayne Mixson

2020 Headlines

Storm clouds hang over Donald Trump’s attempted campaign reboot

Coronavirus Headlines

U.S. bets on untested company to deliver COVID-19 vaccine

Headlines Tech

Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake
Panama City Beach's Show-N-Tail has had its beverage sales license suspended. Image via the Miami Herald.

Headlines

Regulators suspend Panama City Beach gentlemen’s club’s beverage license

Show-N-Tail was caught violating state orders multiple times.

on

State business regulators have suspended the alcoholic beverage license of Show-N-Tail, a gentlemen’s club in Panama City Beach.

According to an emergency order signed by Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Secretary Halsey Beshears on Friday, the club flouted the state’s COVID-19 business requirements despite after inspectors had previously warned the business.

Because the club is not a restaurant and cannot serve food, it was not allowed to sell food, a requirement for bars to sell alcohol during current emergency orders. And as a club and gentlemen’s club, DBPR says the business wasn’t allowed to remain open regardless.

On July 2, patrons paid an entry fee and received “free” alcoholic beverages to consume in the club. On Thursday, inspectors again found it open for business.

“Due to the highly infectious nature of COVID-19, the difficulty or inability to identify or locate specific persons infected or in contact with positive cases of COVID-19, and the Suspended Licensee’s disregard of the lawful restrictions already imposed on its operation, the Department finds that nothing short of outright suspension of the license is sufficient to protect the public health, safety, and welfare,” according to the revocation order.

In June, the department shut down a University of Central Florida student bar that became the poster child of the state’s willingness to enforce its COVID-19 guidelines. That Orlando bar, The Knights Pub, violated the state’s capacity requirements according to the department — despite the owner’s denial.

And while inspectors noted guests at Show-N-Tail violated social distancing requirements, the Knights Pub’s license was suspended ahead of DBPR reversing the state’s reopening plan that allowed bars to reopen. Bars must generate more than half of their revenue from food sales to also sell alcohol.

Based on the department’s crackdown, hiding alcohol sales behind an entry fee is not enough to circumvent the order.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

School reopening plans due within three weeks