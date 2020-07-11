98 more dead from COVID-19 as state tallies 10K more cases

State health officials tied 98 fatalities to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,301 as the state closes out a week of record-setting mortality.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 95 dead residents Saturday morning as well as three non-Floridians who died in the state. With the update, 4,197 residents have died and 104 non-residents have died in the state. Initially, the report indicated 188 new resident deaths, but that was updated minutes later.

However, those people didn’t all die in the last day. Coroners may still be tying deaths from days or weeks ago to COVID-19.

On Thursday, DOH reported 120 fatalities, and followed that up Friday with 93 fatalities. Before Thursday, the record number of fatalities reported in a single day was 72 on May 5.

And with three days of a rise in mortality, the rising deaths may be more than a reporting quirk or a backlog getting filled in.

Together with the high number of deaths is 10,360 new cases reported since Thursday morning. In total, state health officials have diagnosed 254,511 individuals, including 250,984 Floridians.

The count of new cases falls below the single-report record of 11,458 set on the Fourth of July. But officials have reported more cases this week than ever before.

___

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.