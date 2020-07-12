Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County COVID-19 positivity rate plummets in latest data

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Record-shattering 15K new COVID-19 cases in Florida

Headlines Uncategorized

Florida PAC airs ad targeting the end of family separation policy

Headlines Tampa Bay

Charlie Crist, NASA host talk for Pinellas students

Headlines RNC

It’s Donald Trump’s call on what the GOP convention will look like

Headlines Presidential

Donald Trump, Joe Biden try to outdo each other on China

Headlines

Pinellas County COVID-19 positivity rate plummets in latest data

The rate of positive tests in Hillsborough is also on the decline for the third straight day.

on

The “plateau” Gov. Ron DeSantis touted Saturday is evidenced in Hillsborough and Pinellas County where the daily positivity rates for new COVID-19 tests dropped for a third day in a row.

The rate of new positive tests in Hillsborough dropped to 12.4% Saturday from 12.9% Friday and 14.2% Thursday, all down from a near-record of 19.8% Wednesday.

The news is even better in Pinellas where the positivity rate dropped to 5.6% Saturday from 7.3% Friday and 9.6% Thursday. The county’s seven-day average is almost below the 10% threshold for which health officials find cause for concern, at 10.4%.

Pinellas County also added just 248 new cases Saturday, a drop from 303 Friday.

Hillsborough County, however, added 790 new cases Saturday, an increase from the 698 new cases added Friday. The county also added nine new hospitalizations Saturday and one additional death for a total of 808 and 188, respectively.

An additional 14 people were hospitalized Saturday in Pinellas County, according to Florida Department of Health data released Sunday, for a total of 907 hospitalizations since the pandemic’s onset. No new deaths were reported in Sunday’s report, leaving the death toll at 229, one of the highest in the state behind only three South Florida Counties that have served as the pandemic’s epicenter in the state.

New cases in longterm care facilities also continue to trickle in for both counties, with seven new cases in Hillsborough and 15 in Pinellas, for a total of 907 in Hillsborough and 1,354 in Pinellas.

_____

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No school choice: Schools must open for fall semester