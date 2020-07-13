New York to issue $2,000 fines to traveling Floridians who fail to provide contact information

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned select out-of-state travelers Monday that they may face a $2,000 fine if they fail to provide their contact information to officials when they arrive in the Big Apple.

“NY is issuing an emergency health order,” Cuomo tweeted. “Out-of-state travelers from designated high-COVID states must provide their contact information upon arrival. If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2K fine. We’re serious about enforcing quarantine.”

Florida is among 19 other states on Cuomo’s list of ‘high-COVID’ states where travelers may face fines. Other states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi , North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The announcement underscores a high-profile back-and-forth feud between the New York Democrat Governor and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In late June, Governors from New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, imposed a 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from Florida and other states where community spread runs rampant.

“Governors have prerogative to do what they need to do,” DeSantis said then of the looming quarantine order. “If that is done, please don’t quarantine Floridians in nursing homes in New York.”

Last week, Cuomo publicly offered to send a shipment of medical supplies to Florida to help COVID-19 patients.

“Whatever they need, Florida has said they might need assistance from us, whatever they need, we’ll provide,” Cuomo said.

When asked by Florida Politics, however, DeSantis downplayed the offer.

“They’re not helping us,” DeSantis said. “I think someone had reached out to our office about ventilators. We’ve got 6,000 ventilators just sitting idle.”

DeSantis went on to say “we don’t necessarily need it,” before returning to a familiar narrative about ways Florida outperformed New York in various areas during the crisis.

On Monday, state health officials tallied 12,624 new diagnoses, raising the state’s total to 282,435 people, including 278,667 Florida residents.