Despite Gov DeSantis’ denial, Andrew Cuomo says New York is helping Florida in COVID-19 fight

The seemingly never-ending intertwining of New York and Florida in the battle against coronavirus continued Friday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in an effort to “pay it forward,” reiterated Friday that for Florida, help is on the way.

“Tomorrow we will deliver Remdesivir to Florida to help care for COVID patients. The people of NY stand shoulder to shoulder with Americans fighting this virus,” Cuomo tweeted.

The supply, just 280 doses, is intended to help Florida meet its needs until the federal government can come through, Cuomo said.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has had an ongoing back and forth with Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, with Cuomo claiming that he has offered to help Florida.

“Whatever they need, Florida has said they might need assistance from us, whatever they need, we’ll provide,” Cuomo said Wednesday.

In June, Cuomo had said something similar, as the New York Daily News reported.

“It is open-ended, however we can help …We are in a position to provide any of the above. Equipment, staff, knowledge, ventilators, National Guard assistance, whatever they need.”

Gov. DeSantis, when Florida Politics asked him about that offer Thursday, downplayed it and said Florida didn’t need New York’s help.

“They’re not helping us. I think someone had reached out to our office about ventilators. We’ve got 6,000 ventilators just sitting idle,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis went on to say “we don’t necessarily need it,” before returning to a familiar narrative about ways Florida outperformed New York in various areas during the crisis.

As he did on the Sean Hannity show the day before, DeSantis on Thursday discussed how Florida’s approach to managing its nursing home population was “superior” to New York’s, where Cuomo made the fateful decision to return COVID-19 positive patients to long term care facilities, where more than 6,300 died as a result.