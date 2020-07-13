Connect with us

Ryan Chamberlin shows some ‘fire’ in his first TV ad

Another CD 3 candidate hits the airwaves.

on

Count Ryan Chamberlin among the Republicans airing TV ads in the packed primary for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

Chamberlin, a Marion County Republican, launched his first ad on Monday. Titled “Fire,” the 30-second spot pushes back on media criticism of President Donald Trump and those who support him.

“Aren’t you tired of the arrogant self-righteousness? The media calls us idiots for supporting President Trump. Racists for saying all lives matter. Bigots for securing the border. And they think every one of us is carrying a gun. Can’t imagine why,” Chamberlin says as his wife brings him his gun.

“I’m Ryan Chamberlin, and I approve this message because I’m tired of Congress being run by America-hating socialists. Let’s fire Nancy Pelosi. And keep America great. One nation under God,” he concludes.

Chamberlin is one of 10 Republicans vying to succeed exiting U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, who announced last year that he would not seek another term.

Thus far, he has carved out endorsements and support within the Marion County corner of the sprawling North Central Florida district. His backers include Marion County Tax Collector George Albright, Sen. Dennis Baxley, Rep. Stan McClain, and former Marion County Commissioner Mike Amsden.

“President Trump is in the fight of his life for re-election, and we need conservatives across Florida and America to get out to vote,” Chamberlin said in a news release announcing the ad.

“But his re-election means nothing if we do not have conservatives in charge of Congress. We must once again control all three branches of government if we are to pass important reforms and put America on a path to permanent prosperity.”

The campaign also passed along McClain’s take on the ad, which he said was powerful in that it speaks for frustrated conservatives who endure unprecedented name-calling by a new brand of radical socialists who are leading the Democratic Party.

Chamberlin, an author, speaker and consultant, is up against Kat CammackTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe Dallas MilladoGavin RollinsJames St. GeorgeJudson SappDavid Theus and Amy Pope Wells in the Aug. 18 primary election.

His ad follows recent announcements from the Cammack, Sapp and St. George campaigns touting their own TV spots.

Chamberlin was one of a half-dozen candidates to break the six-figure mark in fundraising through the end of the first quarter, alongside Cammack, Chase, Rollins, St. George and Sapp.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Bruderly David E

    July 13, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Hydrated Heifer Dust. For the past 30+ years the US House and North Central Florida have been dominated by Conservative Republicans. If you are not happy with Congress you should stop voting for GOP politicians who think every problem can be solved with a gun or a tax cut and who do NOT know the difference between capitalism and socialism. Vote for economic progress; vote for Democrats.

    Reply

No school choice: Schools must open for fall semester