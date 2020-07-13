Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg tests positive for COVID-19

2020 Headlines

Florida Democrats tout vote-by-mail advantage over GOP

2020 Headlines

Dane Eagle TV ad draws contrast to untested self-funders

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 7.13.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines Orlando

Orange County mulling convention center as field hospital, just in case

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Speaker Designate alerts members after lobbyist who attended fundraiser tests positive for COVID-19

Headlines

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg tests positive for COVID-19

Aronberg confirmed the diagnosis in a letter to staff.

on

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Aronberg confirmed the diagnosis in a letter to his staff.

“Please take this pandemic seriously, as it continues to spread like wildfire,” Aronberg wrote. “I know this personally, because I just tested positive for COVID-19. I am one of the fortunate ones, as I have relatively mild symptoms and can continue to work a normal schedule from home while quarantined.

The 49-year-old Aronberg, who has served in the role since elected in 2012, said the office’s management team is reaching out to those who have been around him recently.

“Although I have tried to be vigilant about wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing, I am often out in public and I live in a building with shared elevators,” Aronberg’s letter continued.

“My diagnosis has made me more motivated than ever to continue imploring people to wear a mask, as it is about protecting others. It’s about loving our neighbors as ourselves. I also urge everyone to get tested, even if you have no symptoms. Many people who spread this virus are asymptomatic.”

Aronberg is the second official in South Florida’s tri-county area to test positive for the virus recently. Rep. Shevrin Jones, who is currently mounting a campaign for Senate, announced earlier this month he had tested positive. Jones’ parents and older brother have also tested positive.

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also contracted the virus early on in the outbreak.

South Florida has served as a hot spot for the virus. While Monday’s report from the Department of Health showed some positive signs, the share of tests coming back positive remains at 12.1% over the last seven days in Palm Beach County.

“We are all in this together and we will get through this by looking after one another.”

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No school choice: Schools must open for fall semester