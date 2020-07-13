Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg tests positive for COVID-19

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Aronberg confirmed the diagnosis in a letter to his staff.

“Please take this pandemic seriously, as it continues to spread like wildfire,” Aronberg wrote. “I know this personally, because I just tested positive for COVID-19. I am one of the fortunate ones, as I have relatively mild symptoms and can continue to work a normal schedule from home while quarantined.

The 49-year-old Aronberg, who has served in the role since elected in 2012, said the office’s management team is reaching out to those who have been around him recently.

“Although I have tried to be vigilant about wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing, I am often out in public and I live in a building with shared elevators,” Aronberg’s letter continued.

“My diagnosis has made me more motivated than ever to continue imploring people to wear a mask, as it is about protecting others. It’s about loving our neighbors as ourselves. I also urge everyone to get tested, even if you have no symptoms. Many people who spread this virus are asymptomatic.”

Aronberg is the second official in South Florida’s tri-county area to test positive for the virus recently. Rep. Shevrin Jones, who is currently mounting a campaign for Senate, announced earlier this month he had tested positive. Jones’ parents and older brother have also tested positive.

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also contracted the virus early on in the outbreak.

South Florida has served as a hot spot for the virus. While Monday’s report from the Department of Health showed some positive signs, the share of tests coming back positive remains at 12.1% over the last seven days in Palm Beach County.

“We are all in this together and we will get through this by looking after one another.”