Connect with us

Headlines

Florida Phoenix labeled 'hyper partisan' in Harvard's NiemanLab journalism analysis

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Miami Gardens Mayor endorses Shevrin Jones in SD 35

Headlines Re-Open Florida

CVS is open so schools should be too, says Marco Rubio

Headlines Presidential

Joe Biden campaign turns to COVID-19: 'I will not abandon you'

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Danny Burgess, a Republican running for Senate District 20

Corona Economics Headlines

DBPR order closing bars covers American Legion, VFW locations
Stock image via Adobe.

Headlines

Florida Phoenix labeled ‘hyper partisan’ in Harvard’s NiemanLab journalism analysis

Florida Phoenix was the only liberal-leaning outlet listed in Florida.

on

Florida Phoenix, a relatively new online news platform based in Tallahassee, landed on a list of publications labeled “hyper partisan sites” that are “masquerading as local news.”

NiemanLab, an arm of Harvard aimed at promoting and elevating the standards of journalism, listed more than 400 partisan media outlets nationwide.

The roundup included 15 Florida sites. Florida Phoenix was the only one in Florida listed with a liberal bent, the rest were conservative. But none are as forward facing as Florida Phoenix, which has attracted veteran reporters like Mitch Perry, now with Spectrum Bay News 9, and Craig Pitman, who worked for decades for the Tampa Bay Times. Its current editor, Diane Rado, covered state and local government in six states for three decades, including at the Tampa Bay Times and Chicago Tribune.

Its previous editor, Julie Hauserman, was twice nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, in 1991 for her stories about pollution in Florida’s Fenholloway River, and in 2001 for her stories about arsenic leaking out of pressure-treated lumber across the nation, according to her bio.

The Nieman Lab analysis found most of the identified sites were “often funded and operated by government officials, political candidates, PACs, and political party operatives,” though they didn’t break out individual outlets to list which publications were culprits. It did call out States Newsroom, which owns Florida Phoenix and operates in 18 states. It launched with backing from the progressive Hopewell Fund, a non-profit that “specializes in helping donors, social entrepreneurs, and other changemakers quickly launch new, innovative social change projects.”

The analysis found that “these outlets are emerging most often in swing states.”

“We found that while left-leaning sites prioritize statewide reporting, right-leaning sites are more focused on local reporting, suggesting different strategies for engaging with targeted audiences and indicating the potential for these sites to exacerbate polarization in local communities,” the analysis reads.

Florida Phoenix has a red caution symbol from NewsGuard, a company that provides health labels to news sites based on their credibility, level of bias, or propensity to share misinformation or pedal in conspiracies.

Its nutrition label gives Florida Phoenix good reviews for “not repeatedly” publishing “false content,” for “regularly” correcting or clarifying errors,” avoiding “deceptive headlines” and providing the names o content creators and their contact or biographical information.”

NewsGuard fails the publication for gathering and presenting information responsibly, handling the difference between news and opinion responsibly, disclosing site ownership and financing and revealing who’s in charge and any possible conflicts of interest.

Overall, NewsGuard gave Florida Phoenix just 57 out of 100 points and wrote that the site “does not reveal the extent of its connection to a national network backed by undisclosed liberal donors.

Still, the NiemanLab analysis outlines almost exclusively conservative sites as the main culprits of biased reporting, with only 24 of the 445 sites identified leaning left.

The analysis used research by Priyanjana Bengani at Columbia University’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism, which identified 450 sites that are part of 12 state networks operated by five corporate entities.

Bengani’s analysis used website registrant information from the WHOIS database, shared IP addresses and shared analytics identifiers to identify the scope and boundaries of networks, the analysis described.

“This kind of detailed detective work was necessary because these sites are often opaque about their ownership and/or financial backing,” authors wrote.

“This is a preliminary and basic analysis. However, it points toward a troubling reality. First, to the extent that these types of sites continue to proliferate and possibly replace traditional local news organizations, the partisanship that has come to characterize our national-level journalism could increasingly characterize our local journalism, potentially amplifying the political polarization that is already affecting the country, and potentially undermining effective self-governance at the local level.”

NiemanLab hopes to use the data in future research to identify whether partisan sites produce misinformation more often that traditional media.

“If that is the case, it could have significant implications for well-informed local self-governance,” the analysis reads.

The other sites identified in Florida, all conservative, include:

—Florida Guide in the Panhandle

— Port St. Joe Guide in the Panhandle

— Perry Guide, southeast of Tallahassee

— Lake Butler News, west of Jacksonville

— Apopka times, Central Florida

— Maitland Today, Central Florida

— Goldenrod News, Central Florida

— Ocoee Today, Central Florida

— Windermere Today, Central Florida

  Wadeview Park News, Central Florida

— Doctor Phillips today, Central Florida

— College Park Today, Central Florida

— Baldwin Park Today, Central Florida

— Indiantown Guide, near Lake Okeechobee

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

New York to issue $2,000 fines to traveling Floridians who fail to provide contact information.