Florida Phoenix labeled ‘hyper partisan’ in Harvard’s NiemanLab journalism analysis

Florida Phoenix, a relatively new online news platform based in Tallahassee, landed on a list of publications labeled “hyper partisan sites” that are “masquerading as local news.”

NiemanLab, an arm of Harvard aimed at promoting and elevating the standards of journalism, listed more than 400 partisan media outlets nationwide.

The roundup included 15 Florida sites. Florida Phoenix was the only one in Florida listed with a liberal bent, the rest were conservative. But none are as forward facing as Florida Phoenix, which has attracted veteran reporters like Mitch Perry, now with Spectrum Bay News 9, and Craig Pitman, who worked for decades for the Tampa Bay Times. Its current editor, Diane Rado, covered state and local government in six states for three decades, including at the Tampa Bay Times and Chicago Tribune.

Its previous editor, Julie Hauserman, was twice nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, in 1991 for her stories about pollution in Florida’s Fenholloway River, and in 2001 for her stories about arsenic leaking out of pressure-treated lumber across the nation, according to her bio.

The Nieman Lab analysis found most of the identified sites were “often funded and operated by government officials, political candidates, PACs, and political party operatives,” though they didn’t break out individual outlets to list which publications were culprits. It did call out States Newsroom, which owns Florida Phoenix and operates in 18 states. It launched with backing from the progressive Hopewell Fund, a non-profit that “specializes in helping donors, social entrepreneurs, and other changemakers quickly launch new, innovative social change projects.”

The analysis found that “these outlets are emerging most often in swing states.”

“We found that while left-leaning sites prioritize statewide reporting, right-leaning sites are more focused on local reporting, suggesting different strategies for engaging with targeted audiences and indicating the potential for these sites to exacerbate polarization in local communities,” the analysis reads.

Florida Phoenix has a red caution symbol from NewsGuard, a company that provides health labels to news sites based on their credibility, level of bias, or propensity to share misinformation or pedal in conspiracies.

Its nutrition label gives Florida Phoenix good reviews for “not repeatedly” publishing “false content,” for “regularly” correcting or clarifying errors,” avoiding “deceptive headlines” and providing the names o content creators and their contact or biographical information.”

NewsGuard fails the publication for gathering and presenting information responsibly, handling the difference between news and opinion responsibly, disclosing site ownership and financing and revealing who’s in charge and any possible conflicts of interest.

Overall, NewsGuard gave Florida Phoenix just 57 out of 100 points and wrote that the site “does not reveal the extent of its connection to a national network backed by undisclosed liberal donors.

Still, the NiemanLab analysis outlines almost exclusively conservative sites as the main culprits of biased reporting, with only 24 of the 445 sites identified leaning left.

The analysis used research by Priyanjana Bengani at Columbia University’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism, which identified 450 sites that are part of 12 state networks operated by five corporate entities.

Bengani’s analysis used website registrant information from the WHOIS database, shared IP addresses and shared analytics identifiers to identify the scope and boundaries of networks, the analysis described.

“This kind of detailed detective work was necessary because these sites are often opaque about their ownership and/or financial backing,” authors wrote.

“This is a preliminary and basic analysis. However, it points toward a troubling reality. First, to the extent that these types of sites continue to proliferate and possibly replace traditional local news organizations, the partisanship that has come to characterize our national-level journalism could increasingly characterize our local journalism, potentially amplifying the political polarization that is already affecting the country, and potentially undermining effective self-governance at the local level.”

NiemanLab hopes to use the data in future research to identify whether partisan sites produce misinformation more often that traditional media.

“If that is the case, it could have significant implications for well-informed local self-governance,” the analysis reads.

The other sites identified in Florida, all conservative, include:

—Florida Guide in the Panhandle

— Port St. Joe Guide in the Panhandle

— Perry Guide, southeast of Tallahassee

— Lake Butler News, west of Jacksonville

— Apopka times, Central Florida

— Maitland Today, Central Florida

— Goldenrod News, Central Florida

— Ocoee Today, Central Florida

— Windermere Today, Central Florida

— Wadeview Park News, Central Florida

— Doctor Phillips today, Central Florida

— College Park Today, Central Florida

— Baldwin Park Today, Central Florida

— Indiantown Guide, near Lake Okeechobee