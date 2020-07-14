Ana Maria Rodriguez nabs Chamber of Commerce endorsement

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is putting its weight behind Republican candidate Ana Maria Rodriguez in the race for Senate District 39.

Rodriguez has already been endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Anitere Flores, and she’s earned a 97% “A” on the Florida Chamber’s 2020 Legislative Report Card.

The Chamber of Commerce cited the candidate’s track record of supporting lawsuit abuse reform and fighting against job-killing regulations as rationale for its support.

“Rep. Rodriguez has been an advocate for Florida business and is committed to Florida’s free enterprise principles,” said Mark Wilson, the president and chief executive officer of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “She is the type of leader who will help relaunch Florida and continue a prosperous trajectory for our state.”

Rodriguez, who represents Florida’s HD 105, is one of four candidates vying for the seat Flores currently holds. Rep. Javier Fernandez and Daniel Horton-Diaz, a former District Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, will be vying for the Democratic nomination on Aug. 18.

Celso Alfonso has also qualified for the race as a non-party affiliated candidate.

Flores was not able to run for the seat again due to term limits.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is endorsing Rodriguez because it believes the COVID-19 epidemic is presenting unique challenges for business, employees and consumers alike.

“Rodriguez is the only candidate for Senate District 39 who has exhibited the leadership necessary to advance these types of common sense, pro-business efforts,” said Nick Catroppo, the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Vice President of Political Operations.

Rodriguez has raised more than her fellow candidates.

“As a leading advocate for Florida businesses, their voice helps maintain legislative focus on creating policy that supports economic growth and a strong job market,” Rodriguez said. “They will be especially helpful as we look to assist our businesses and workers rebound from economic turmoil created by COVID-19.

“I am grateful for their support and look forward to continuing our partnership to ensure that Florida is the best state to live in, run a business, work and retire.”