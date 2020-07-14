Direct mail round-up: Scott Israel ‘on the same team’ as Roger Stone, Donald Trump

A volley of mailers tying Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to President Donald Trump and his ally, infamous political strategist Roger Stone, have started landing in mailboxes.

The mailers claim Stone, a Republican, was instrumental in getting Israel, a Democrat, elected Broward Sheriff when he first ran for the job in 2012 and that Israel is using everything he learned from the self-professed “dirty trickster” to snag his old job back from appointed Sheriff Gregory Tony.

“Roger Stone ran the Trump campaign playbook to get Scott Israel elected the first time. Now they’re up to their old games again,” says one of the mailers, sent out by Tony’s political committee, Broward First.

“Scott Israel, Roger Stone, and Donald Trump are all on the same team,” the flip side reads.

The mailer includes a clipping from a 2014 South Florida Sun Sentinel article where Israel said “Stone is known for dredging up titillating tidbits … and presenting it in the worst possible light. He’s been known to infiltrate an opponent’s campaign and distort the truth … For him to be on my side, I’m very fortunate.”

A second mailer adds some fuel to the allegations by casting Israel’s campaign tactics as distinctly Stone-ian.

“Who’s behind Scott Israel’s slimy attacks on Sheriff Tony? Just look at the friends he keeps,” the mailer states alongside pictures of Israel, Stone and Trump.

The reverse highlights a $7,500 in payments from Israel’s political committee, Committee for a Stronger Broward, to a private detective agency — a “slimy trick” from “the same bag of underhanded tricks he learned from his mentor,” the mailer asserts.

The mailers were sent out over the weekend, a little over five weeks before Israel and Tony are set to square off in the Aug. 18 Democratic primary.

Tony took over as Sheriff after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel for his office’s handling of the Parkland shooting and Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting. After an October review by the Senate, Israel was formally removed from the job.

He has vowed to take the fight to voters by running for the post again this year. Tony has not yet had to face the voters of Broward County.

The mailers are below.