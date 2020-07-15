SEIU launches pro-Joe Biden digital ads in Florida, other battleground states

Connect with us

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event Tuesday in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The ads are part of SEIU’s $150 million investment this election cycle.

The Service Employees International Union released its first independent expenditure ads on Wednesday to encourage minority voters to support presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The ads,  “Joe Biden: It’s About Us” and “Joe Biden: Integrity. Strength. Compassion,” will run in six presidential battleground states and are part of SEIU’s $150 million investment this election cycle.

“SEIU’s investment is large enough to directly impact election results, as this key segment of the electorate is larger than Trump’s ‘16 margins in key battleground states,” the union said in a press release.

The ads depict Biden as “the right leader to help our country turn the page”  on the variety of painful issues Americans are experiencing today – from economic suffering brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to those battling systematic racism. The ads also feature a voiceover from Biden addressing the many issues.

“If I’m elected your President, I’m going to make progress on civil rights, voting rights, women’s right to choose, healthcare, an economy that rewards work — not just wealth.”

The ads end with Biden saying, “This job is not about me. It’s about you. It’s about us.”

The union said they will run pro-Biden ads through Election Day. Notably, the union added the ads will support Biden, rather than attack President Donald Trump.

The union cited recent polling suggesting pro-Biden ads are more effective at shifting perspectives than anti-Trump ads. Moreover, the study showed that voters are interested in learning more about Biden’s personal story and political efforts for families.

The digital ads will run on streaming and social media platforms in Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“This is the largest ad campaign working to mobilize infrequent voters of color — voters who are key to winning in November and to the long-term possibility of progressive change,” the union said.

Here are the ads:

 

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics.

