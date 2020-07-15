Florida Chamber of Commerce endorses Jim Boyd for SD 21

The Florida Chamber of Commerce added its name to Tallahassee powers hoping Jim Boyd serves in the Senate.

The Bradenton Republican and former Representative hopes to succeed current Senate President Bill Galvano in District 21.

That Boyd owns a small business, Boyd Insurance and Investments, something the state Chamber spoke of in the group’s endorsement. The organization primarily focused on his record in the House of cutting “job-killing” regulations.

“Jim Boyd has been a relentless champion for local businesses, earning three Distinguished Advocate awards during his time in the Florida House,” said Mark Wilson, Florida Chamber president and CEO. “Jim Boyd’s leadership and vision will continue serving Florida well, driving sound business policy while making Florida more competitive.”

Added Boyd, “I am proud to receive the endorsement of The Florida Chamber of Commerce whose mission is to support Florida Businesses.”

“As a business owner, I understand the important work that this organization does to support economic development and generate job opportunities in our great state. When elected I look forward to continuing the work to ensure that Florida is a preeminent state for commerce and business alike.”

Over Boyd’s eight years in the House, he earned a lifetime legislative score from the Chamber of 95%.

“During his time in the House, Jim has consistently fought to lower taxes and support economic development efforts that help create jobs and diversify Florida’s economy,” said David Hart, Florida Chamber executive vice president. “We look forward to working with him in the Florida Senate.”

The business organization is also prioritizing COVID-19 response. The Chamber recently polled likely voters and found 71% favor liability protections for businesses working to protect employees and customers from the coronavirus. The Chamber said Boyd has the record and needed ability to create appropriate safe harbor statutes along that line.

Boyd has long been considered the frontrunner for the seat, but faces challenges in both the primary and general election.

He faces John “Mr. Manners” Houman in the primary. In addition to a commitment to civility and decorum, the perennial Senate candidate has said he supports small business while Boyd has corporate business support.

In the general, educator Amanda Linton has already secured the Democratic nomination.

The Chamber noted in its endorsement the importance of supporting business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boyd’s company was among several connected to Southwest Florida politicians who accepted bailout money through the Paycheck Protection Program.