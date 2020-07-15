Connect with us

300K+ have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida as officials report 112 new deaths

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?

Ron DeSantis school reopening plan ignores crucial questions

SEIU launches pro-Joe Biden digital ads in Florida, other battleground states

Meet Corinna Balderramos Robinson, a Democrat running for Senate District 25

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19

Short-term and vacation rental properties must cancel all existing reservations.

The City of Miami Beach updated its Emergency Order on Tuesday to close and prohibit all short-term rentals in the city effective midnight Thursday.

Short-term and vacation rental properties must cancel all existing reservations and refrain from accepting new guests or reservations until the order expires or is otherwise amended.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued raging throughout Florida, spurring local governments to try to strike a balance between precautionary measures and the economy.

The Miami-Dade County curfew remains in place for cities throughout the county, and residents are required to stay indoors from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Exceptions have been made for essential workers and for people who need to attend to religious obligations.

Ocean Drive has been closed to vehicular traffic to allow restaurants in Phase 1B of reopening to have additional outdoor seating capacity and to offer residents and visitors more room to walk or cycle.

Miami-Dade County also amended Emergency Order 20-20 earlier in the month which requires all people to wear masks or other facial coverings when they are out in public. Exceptions have been granted to people engaging in strenuous activity and for people eating or drinking.

The Miami Beach city hotline 305-604-CITY (2489) is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for questions. Questions can also be sent to MBCovid@miamibeachfl.gov.

Spencer Fordin grew up in Port Washington, N.Y. and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. Before working for FloridaPolitics.com, he spent 16 seasons with MLB.com and nearly three years as a general assignment reporter in the Cayman Islands. You can reach Spencer at SpencerFordin@gmail.com.

