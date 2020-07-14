Record 133 fatalities as Florida nears 300K case mark

State health officials confirmed at least 133 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a record daily report for the state.

The Department of Health and Division of Emergency Management’s Tuesday morning report shows a net increase of 132 resident fatalities and one non-resident fatality, bringing those death tolls to 4,409 and 105. The previous record mortality in a single report was 120, reached Thursday.

The jump comes after two days of weekend data that interrupted a rash of more than 90 deaths per day. Before last week, the record for daily fatalities among Floridians was 72, reached on May 5.

And despite the uptick in fatalities, Gov. Ron DeSantis says the mortality rate of Florida’s COVID-19 cases is on the decline, which he attributes to the outbreaks reaching a younger population and a better medical understanding of the virus.

But fatalities are a lagging indicator of the virus, coming at least three weeks behind upticks in cases. About four weeks ago, Florida began seeing multiple thousands of new cases daily.

Tuesday’s report included 9,194 new cases, raising the total tally to 291,629, including 3,840 non-residents who have tested positive in the state. With those new cases, Florida is in range to cross 300,000 Wednesday morning.

The recent update also brought 383 new hospitalizations, lifting the total of those hospitalized to 18,881. At the time of publication, the Agency for Health Care Administration shows 8,189 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 104 from roughly a day earlier.

And 5,100, or 92 more, of the state’s 6,141 adult ICU beds are occupied, leaving 17% available. Some hospitals are starting to feel the crunch, with 53 showing full adult ICU wings, but Carlos Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System, says the current stress on his hospital system is more about personnel than capacity.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.