WMNF taps laid off Tampa Bay Times reporter Daniel Figueroa

The WMNF senior reporter position has been vacant for six years.

At a time when local news outlets often announce layoffs, Tampa Bay community radio station WMNF 88.5-FM is growing its news team.

In a Tuesday email sent to programmers and staff, General Manager Rick Fernandes announced that Daniel Figueroa IV—a USF alum with a love of “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars”—is joining the station as Senior News Reporter starting August 3.

After a long search filled with incredible talented applicants, we are delighted to welcome our new Senior News Reporter, Daniel Figueroa. Daniel is a journalist with a passion for telling stories on a human level. Raised in the Bronx, NY, by parents deeply involved in community activism, Daniel was brought up believing in the values of diversity, human rights and creating a platform to give a voice to the voiceless,” Fernandes wrote.

Figueroa’s byline most recently appeared in the Tampa Bay Times where he was a digital producer up until mid-March when the Bay area’s vaunted daily laid off 11 more journalists.

The Senior News Reporter position at WMNF has been unfilled since it was vacated by Janelle Irwin in 2014. Figueroa joins a news team that already includes News and Public Affairs Director Rob Lorei and Assistant News & Public Affairs Director Sean Kinane.

_____

The report originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

