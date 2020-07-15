Palm Beach Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over mask

Connect with us

An unmasked man pulled a gun on a masked shopper and threatened to kill him during an apparent confrontation over masks at a Palm Beach County Walmart store, sheriff’s officials said.

A suspect has been identified, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday.

The Royal Palm Beach store’s security video shows the unmasked man pushing an older man in a wheelchair through the store on Saturday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The man in the wheelchair pulled a red neckerchief over his mouth in the store.

The video shows a shopper wearing a mask approach the pair and exchange words. That’s when the unmasked man gives the shopper the middle finger before pulling a handgun from his waistband, the sheriff’s office said. The unmasked man made a death threat before leaving the store.

In the video, a young girl reaches for the masked man’s hand to pull him away. Another person is seen trying to intervene.

The man then pushes the wheelchair to the parking lot and the pair left in a white Chevrolet Equinox SUV, sheriff’s officials said.

No one was injured during the dispute, officials said.

Because the gunman was unmasked, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was able to post a picture showing his face, and included the picture in the tweet.

Tweeted the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:

“You think you’re big and bad because you pull out a gun?

“#PalmBeachCounty, we need your help to find this individual #wanted for Assault with a Firearm at a local @Walmart in Royal Palm Beach. He left the store in a white Chevy Equinox.

“This took place on July 12, 2020. RT”

Tweeted the Palm. Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

“#Update: This individual has been identified. Thank you!”

____

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.