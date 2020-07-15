CD 3 Republican Kat Cammack raised another $250K in Q2

Republican Kat Cammack raised another $254,000 for her bid to succeed exiting U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, her campaign announced Wednesday.

The April-through-June report was Cammack’s best yet, more than doubling the $103,000 she raised in the first three months of 2020.

Cammack’s finance report is not yet available on the Federal Elections Commission website, though the campaign clarified that the Q2 haul was not inflated by candidate loans. That makes it a record report in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, where no candidate has previously raised more than $250,000 in outside money in one quarter.

The second-quarter performance brings her to-date total to $461,000 raised. Cammack had more than $330,000 on hand on June 30, nearly double the $166,000 she had in the bank at the end of the first quarter.

“From the very moment we entered this race, the outpouring of support has been incredible. Hundreds of Floridians have rallied to our cause and they have done so generously. They have opened their wallets and pocketbooks to ensure we have the resources necessary to win. Quite frankly, it truly is humbling to have so many hardworking individuals put their faith in me and in our ability to change Washington,” Cammack said in a news release.

“As we march towards Election Day, our campaign does so in an incredibly strong position. We are tied for first in polling. We are in the top tier with regards to fundraising. We are backed by national leaders like Senator Rand Paul and have released more local endorsements and coalitions than anyone else in this race. The voters of FL-03 can be assured that I am committed to continuing to put in the grit and hard work necessary to finish strong, build on our momentum, and finally bring more Constitutional conservative values to Washington.”

Cammack is one of 10 Republicans vying to replace Yoho, who made good on his promise to term limit himself out of office.

She faces Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Gavin Rollins, Judson Sapp, James St. George, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Sapp and St. George had a cash lead at the end of the first quarter but have yet to announce their second-quarter totals. Both have relied heavily on candidate loans thus far, and for Sapp, there are questions about whether his loans were fully above board.

Cammack, Sapp and St. George have also started putting their money to use by launching their first TV ads. Cammack’s spot first aired this week.

Wells is the only other Republican to preview Q2 numbers, announcing she had raised more $160,000 last quarter and had $150,000 in the bank on June 30.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.