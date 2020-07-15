NASA extends Boeing partnership to 2024 with $915 million contract

NASA will be extending its partnership with Boieng until 2024 under a $915 million contract, the agency announced Tuesday.

Boeing has been NASA’s lead industry partner for the International Space Station since 1993, and this is the 20th year humans have been on the space station consistently.

Boeing works closely with the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral to engineer and advance technology in order to support the ISS, which currently has an international crew of six astronauts. In its time, the ISS has hosted more than 240 people from 19 countries, and has been the setting of more than 3,000 experiments on board.

In Florida, Boeing also supports NASA programs like the Space Launch System and the Starliner commercial crew capsule.

On Monday, at a virtual conference for Pinellas County students, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced that astronaut Mike Fincke will be flying on the Boeing Starliner next year. Boeing is using this craft to send astronauts to the ISS.