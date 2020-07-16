Meet Tom Fabricio, a Republican running for House District 103

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them. Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Today’s feature: Tom Fabricio, a Republican candidate for House District 103.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

I am running for the Florida House of Representatives because this district is important to me. It’s where I attended school and where I am raising my family.

Education background?

I attended College at Marymount Manhattan College, in NYC where I earned the degree of Bachelor of Arts. I majored in both Political Science and English Literature. I attained the degree of Juris Doctor from Nova Southeastern University.

What was your first job?

My first job was working as a busboy at Mexico Lindo, a restaurant in Miami Lakes. Shortly thereafter I worked at Haagen Dazs scoping ice cream in Miami Lakes.

Significant other? Kids?

Laura Fabricio and I have been married for more than 10 years. Together we have two daughters, seven-year-old Veronica and six-year-old Alexandra.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

I spoke with several. I was advised to walk, to qualify by petition and to obtain the petitions myself at the door, not to mail them out. And that’s what I did.

Who do you count on for advice?

Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., former Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez Cantera and former Gov. Jeb Bush.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

Political Consultant, Front Line Strategies Campaign Manager, Nikita Mizgirev.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

My father because he’s my dad and he believes in my ability to serve our district in the Florida House.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Manny Diaz Jr. inspires me because of his work ethic and his focus on expanding school choice and improving educational opportunities for K-12. Governor Ron DeSantis also inspires me because of his work ethic. Senator Rene Garcia inspires me because of his zeal for constituent services.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

I have been walking in HD103 and speaking with voters at their doors since August of last year. During that time I have knocked on more than 6000 doors. During COVID19 I personally called close to 2000 voters. With regard to this issue, most voters have told me that elected officials only approach them when asking for their votes, when no elections are pending they have no contact with their representatives. I ardently believe that constituent services are one of the most important aspects of an elected official’s role. That being said, elected officials can do much to improve their public image by focusing on providing robust constituent services year round.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Reduce traffic congestion in and around the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Dade County.

– Reduce tolls highway and express lane tolls.

– Reduce the effects of rock mining blasting in northwest Miami Dade County and southwest Broward County.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

I am interested in expanding ridesharing, and short-term residential rentals throughout Florida.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

We need support to pass further legislation to reduce the effects of rock mining basting.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Jeb Bush.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

I would increase the senior citizens low income tax exemption to $100,000.00.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

I think so.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

Florida Politics, the Miami Herald and the Sun Sentinel

Where do you get your political news?

Florida Politics.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

All of the above. @TPFabricio

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

#NoQuit

Hobbies?

Barbequing. And now, canvassing.

Favorite sport and sports team?

NFL Football, Miami Dolphins.