Florida doctors endorse Shevrin Jones in SD 35 Democratic primary

The political arm of the Florida Medical Association (FMA PAC) is supporting Rep. Shevrin Jones as he attempts a move to the Senate in 2020.

Jones is one of six Democrats competing in the Senate District 35 primary. Jones has represented House District 101 for eight years and is term-limited from seeking that seat again.

“The FMA has worked closely with Rep. Jones over his eight years in the Florida House on healthcare issues,” said Doug Murphy, president of the FMA PAC. “He is a true friend of medicine and we are honored to endorse him for Senate District 35. We look forward to continuing our work with him in the Senate on critical medical issues in our state.”

The FMA is one of the state’s largest pro-medicine groups and represents medical and osteopathic physicians throughout Florida. The group’s political arm was set up in 1974 and offers endorsements to members of both parties.

The newest endorsement isn’t the only assist Jones has received from the health care sphere as of late. Earlier this month, Jones announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, more than two weeks later after that diagnosis, Jones said he had recovered and tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

“This ongoing public health crisis underscores the important role our health care providers play in keeping communities healthy, safe, and strong,” Jones added in a statement.

“I’m honored to have the support of the hardworking doctors who are putting in long hours on the frontlines to provide high quality care for Floridians.”

Jones is competing for the SD 35 Democratic nomination against former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.

That primary contest will take place on Aug. 18. The winner will be heavily favored in the Democratic-leaning district. Write-in candidate Darien Hill has qualified, but no Republicans will appear on the ballot.

SD 35 spans parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties including Miami Gardens, West Park and Miramar.