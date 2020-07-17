Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida doctors endorse Shevrin Jones in SD 35 Democratic primary

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.17.20

2020 Email Headlines

Helen Aguirre Ferré shifting from Governor's Office to Executive Director of Florida GOP

Headlines Tallahassee

South Florida city adopts resolution calling on FSU President John Thrasher to remove student government leader

2020 Headlines

Casey Askar looms over CD 19 primary with $1.76M cash on hand

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Here's when Florida's theme parks will all be open

Headlines

Florida doctors endorse Shevrin Jones in SD 35 Democratic primary

Jones is being term-limited out of his House seat and is one of six Democrats competing in SD 35.

on

The political arm of the Florida Medical Association (FMA PAC) is supporting Rep. Shevrin Jones as he attempts a move to the Senate in 2020.

Jones is one of six Democrats competing in the Senate District 35 primary. Jones has represented House District 101 for eight years and is term-limited from seeking that seat again.

“The FMA has worked closely with Rep. Jones over his eight years in the Florida House on healthcare issues,” said Doug Murphy, president of the FMA PAC. “He is a true friend of medicine and we are honored to endorse him for Senate District 35. We look forward to continuing our work with him in the Senate on critical medical issues in our state.”

The FMA is one of the state’s largest pro-medicine groups and represents medical and osteopathic physicians throughout Florida. The group’s political arm was set up in 1974 and offers endorsements to members of both parties.

The newest endorsement isn’t the only assist Jones has received from the health care sphere as of late. Earlier this month, Jones announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, more than two weeks later after that diagnosis, Jones said he had recovered and tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

“This ongoing public health crisis underscores the important role our health care providers play in keeping communities healthy, safe, and strong,” Jones added in a statement.

“I’m honored to have the support of the hardworking doctors who are putting in long hours on the frontlines to provide high quality care for Floridians.”

Jones is competing for the SD 35 Democratic nomination against former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.

That primary contest will take place on Aug. 18. The winner will be heavily favored in the Democratic-leaning district. Write-in candidate Darien Hill has qualified, but no Republicans will appear on the ballot.

SD 35 spans parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties including Miami Gardens, West Park and Miramar.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.