Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Shevrin Jones cleared of COVID-19 more than two weeks after testing positive

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Another record: 156 Floridians dead as 14K test positive for COVID-19

2020 Headlines

Brian Mast now holds $1.8 million in cash on hand after another strong fundraising quarter

Emails & Opinions Headlines

April Griffin barely pays her own taxes, but she wants to collect yours

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County reports record 40 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville sees 840 new COVID-19 cases, demolishes daily record

Headlines

Shevrin Jones cleared of COVID-19 more than two weeks after testing positive

The 36-year-old has been sidelined as he competes for a Senate seat in 2020.

on

Rep. Shevrin Jones says he’s no longer testing positive for COVID-19 — 15 days after he announced he had contracted the disease on July 1.

“I’m negative,” Jones said Thursday in a post online. “I got my test results just a few minutes ago from the Florida Department of Health.”

Jones represents House District 101, which covers southern portions of Broward County near the border with Miami-Dade County. South Florida has been a hotspot for the virus, though trends this week indicate the virus’s spread could be peaking.

Still, the virus remains prevalent with more than 26,000 confirmed positive tests in Broward and Miami-Dade counties alone since Saturday’s report.

Jones has been documenting his struggle with the virus online via a daily diary. Thursday, he thanked those who had watched and reached out as he recovered from the disease.

“I’m grateful for you all — for your text messages, for your love, for your jokes, for your scriptures — for everything that you said to me during this time,” Jones said. Was it scary? Yes. Did I pray the entire time? I did.”

Jones added he was “negligent” at times when it came to proper safety measures and encouraged others not to make the same mistake.

“I’ve learned my lesson,” Jones said. “Let’s all do our part: practice social distancing, put on your mask so we can make sure that everyone stays safe.”

The 36-year-old has been sidelined as he competes for a Senate seat in 2020. Jones also admitted his parents and older brother also tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones isn’t the only current or former South Florida official to test positive this month. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel also tested positive just this week.

Jones also took another test Thursday to confirm he is negative. He said he expects those results by Friday.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Domino

    July 16, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    “Negligent” How so?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.