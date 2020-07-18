Will Ron DeSantis hit ‘major’ milestone with announcements?

Connect with us

Ron DeSantis remains a little behind the pace this year to again eclipse 50 “major” announcements.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis remains a little behind the pace this year to again eclipse 50 “major” announcements.

His trip last Friday to the Turkey Lake Service Plaza in Orlando to make an announcement about electric-vehicle charging stations marked the 25th time this year his office has sent out a press advisory promoting a “major” announcement.

Last year, DeSantis made at least 58 “major” announcements and was joined twice in the billing by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The first lady had five “major” announcements of her own last year.

Asked what makes a “major” announcement, DeSantis spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferre replied this week that it is, “Often related to a policy or funding announcement.”

Among this year’s “major” announcements were lowering Florida Prepaid College plan prices during an event in Jacksonville in January; announcing a $36 million grant for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority in January, and joining U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in February as the Donald Trump administration awarded a $44 million grant to PortMiami to build a fumigation facility.

“Major” events have also featured opening an Interstate 4 ramp, making Supreme Court appointments, signing various bills into law and announcing that the Junior Olympics were headed to Brevard County.

However, signing a $92.2 billion budget and issuing $1 billion in vetoes on June 29 failed to merit “major” status in the press announcement.

Casey DeSantis had a solo “major” announcement in January, when she highlighted mental-health support services in communities devastated by Hurricane Michael.

___

Republished with permission of the News Service of Florida.

Written By

Jim Turner is a Capitol reporter for the News Service of Florida, providing coverage on issues ranging from transportation and the environment to Legislative and Cabinet politics, which are some of the areas he worked in 20 years with TCPalm in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Jim grew up in Millburn, New Jersey, where he started his journalism career providing weekly reports on the high school soccer team --- of which he was a member--- to the local Millburn Item. Jim received degrees in journalism and history from High Point University in North Carolina.

