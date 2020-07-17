Amira Fox endorses Mike Giallombardo in HD 77

State Attorney Amira Fox endorsed Cape Coral Republican Mike Giallombardo in the race for House District 77.

The prosecutor, who has weighed in this year on a number of open races, praised Giallombardo for supporting those in uniform.

“Mike’s respect and commitment to the men and women of law enforcement is exactly what we need in Tallahassee during these turbulent times,” Fox said. “As a combat veteran and member of the Florida National Guard, Mike understands the importance of maintaining law and order across the state. I am proud to endorse Mike and his candidacy for the Florida House.”

“I know he will serve Southwest Florida with honor and integrity.”

Giallombardo said he will work as a partner on law enforcement in the region.

“Thanks to Amira Fox, crime rates have dropped, and our neighborhoods are safer, even during these tumultuous times. I am proud to have earned State Attorney Fox’s endorsement. I will always work to ensure our law enforcement and prosecutors have the tools they need to keep our communities safe.”

Giallombardo faces Bryan Blackwell, chair of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, in the Republican primary for the open seat. He picked up support from Sheriff Carmine Marceno last month.

He also has the support from the district’s outgoing Representative, Dane Eagle, who is running for Congress, and of Rep. Spencer Roach, the Lee County Legislative Delegation chair and only Lee County lawmaker seeking reelection to their current office.

With the Aug. 18 primary barely a month away, he has announced a steady stream of endorsements.

Through July 11, Giallombardo had raised $107,540 for the race and still had $43,524 in cash on hand.

Meanwhile, Blackwell raised $79,105, and contributed a $20,000 loan. As of July 10, he had about $28,185 in cash available.

The winner of the Republican primary faces Democrat Josh Lopez in November.