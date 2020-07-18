Connect with us

Ardian Zika.

Legislative Campaigns

Incumbent Ardian Zika leads fundraising in HD 37

It’s not even close.

on

Rep. Ardian Zika, who represents Florida House District 37, continued to dominate in campaign fundraising, raising $1,500 in the most recent fundraising period. He’s now raised $120,451. 

The most recent fundraising report, which covers June 26 through July 10, is Zika’s second-largest haul of the year, raising $5,500 in January. The incumbent Republican has been raising funds since December 2018, and has only one challenger — Democrat Tammy Garcia, who filed near the end of May. 

Garcia ran an unsuccessful campaign against Zika in 2018, earning just 39.5% of the vote compared to Zika’s 61%.  

In her most recent fundraising report, Garcia recorded $122 in contributions, raising a total of $3,307 since the start of her campaign. This is Garcia’s lowest contribution report. 

Zika only had two contributors for the most recent period — Conservative Principles Florida and AT&T Florida. He spent $1,500 this period for political consulting with Strategic Image Management.

He has about $90,000 still on hand, so far only spending $28,500 for his campaign. Garcia has spent almost $2,000 since her campaign started in May, and is holding on to about $1,300 as she nears the end of July. 

In March, Democrat Jason Roberts filed to run against Zika, but has since dropped out. Neither remaining candidate faces a challenger in the August 18 primary.

HD 37 covers part of Pasco County, including Land O Lakes. Of the county’s nearly 365,000 registered voters, about 144,000 are Republicans and 111,000 are Democrats, giving Zika not only an edge in fundraising, but also in voter registration. 

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

