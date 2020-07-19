Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Jesus statue beheaded at Catholic church in South Florida

Headlines Presidential

Joe Biden sticks to script in message to Florida Democrats

Corona Economics Headlines

No Canada: Blue Jays barred from playing games in Toronto

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Winner and Loser of the week in Florida politics — Week of July 12, 2020

Headlines Influence

New pelvic exam law causes uncertainty

2020 Headlines

Nikki Fried likens Republicans to officers watching George Floyd die

Headlines

Jesus statue beheaded at Catholic church in South Florida

“This is an attack on the church.”

on

Someone beheaded a statue of Jesus Christ in the courtyard of a South Florida church, an act of vandalism now being investigated by the Miami-Dade police and the Department of Homeland Security.

The statue was destroyed between Tuesday night and Wednesday in the courtyard of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in West Kendall.

“This is an attack on the church,” Mary Ross Agosta, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Miami, told the Miami Herald. “This is not only private property, it is sacred property.”

The statue’s head was found on the ground just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, she said.

“This is not something you can trip over and say, ‘Oh, sorry,’ ” she said. “Someone did this intentionally.”

She said surveillance video has been handed over to police.

“People find peace at these types of places, especially during these times,” police spokesman Argemis Colome told the newspaper. “We want to ensure the community that MDPD will look into the matter so people can continue to feel safe.”

In this article:
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?