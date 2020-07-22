Last Call for 7.22.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign announced a flurry of Florida hires Wednesday, including some veterans from Andrew Gillum’s gubernatorial bid, amendment campaigns, and the Obama-Biden ticket’s two successful Florida outings.

“This slate of Florida leaders is truly reflective of the diversity and size of our state,” said Biden for President Florida State Director Jackie Lee. “With this group, we continue to build a team that knows the state and is uniquely qualified to engage and mobilize the diverse communities and constituencies across Florida. Together, this team will help make Donald Trump a one-term president.”

Team Biden announced eight hires in all. At the top of the list were Gabriela Castillo and Stacy Eichner, who will join the campaign as Deputy State Directors.

Castillo most recently served as Communications Director for Organizing Together 2020 Florida and is the former Communications Director for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. Eichner has been with the Biden campaign since June 2019, serving as the National Political Chief of Staff and Florida Primary State Director. In 2016, she was Florida Surrogates Director for Hillary Clinton‘s presidential campaign.

The rest of the hires:

— Shahra Anderson Lambert, Florida Political Director: Lambert most recently served as Federal Affairs Director for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. She is also a veteran of Bill Nelson’s U.S. Senate campaigns.

— Cedric McMinn, Florida Coordinated Deputy Political Director: McMinn, a political strategist, is the former Executive Director for the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. In 2008, he served as the African American Outreach and Deputy Political Director for the Obama-Biden campaign.

— Faith Lowe, Florida Coordinated Chief of Staff: In 2018, Lowe managed operations for Amendment Four, the voting rights restoration amendment that passed overwhelmingly. She is a FAMU Law alumna.

— Carlie Waibel, Florida Communications Director: Waibel was National Press Secretary and Communications Director for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign. Previously, she worked as a senior spokesperson for Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign.

— Luisana Pérez Fernández, Florida Coordinated Deputy Communications Director: Luisana was most recently Deputy Communications Director and Hispanic Media Director for the Florida Democratic Party

— Kevin Munoz, Florida Press Secretary: Munoz joined the Biden Campaign last year as Nevada Press Secretary. He was named Florida Press Secretary during the primary campaign.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 374,920 FL residents (+9,676 since Tuesday)

— 4,699 Non-FL residents (+109 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 3,217 Travel related

— 97,397 Contact with a confirmed case

— 3,167 Both

— 271,139 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 22,243 in FL

Deaths:

— 5,459 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Tuesday:

Total claims: 3,238,254

— Confirmed unique claims: 3,033,986

— Claim verification queue: 297,095

— Claims processed: 2,736,891

— Claims paid: 1,771,241 (+6,037 since Monday)

Total paid out: $11.04 billion (+$50 million since Monday)

Quote of the Day

“If a school district needs to delay the school year for a few weeks so that everything will be in good shape, have at it. The important thing is that our parents have a meaningful choice when it comes to in-person education.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, giving schools the OK to put the school year on pause.

