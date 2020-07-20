Connect with us

Former Lt. Governor nominee Chris King endorses Shevrin Jones in SD 35

Joe Harding picks up PBA endorsement, maintains cash lead in HD 22

Shevrin Jones adds another $90K, extends fundraising gulf in SD 35

Irv Slosberg floods SD 29 race with another $375K in self-loans as Tina Polsky attracts outside cash

Donna Barcomb slams Fiona McFarland over 'Black Lives Matter' remarks

RSLC is raising cash faster than it did in 2016

The two will sit down for a Facebook Live conversation this weekend.

on

Chris King — who served as the running mate for Andrew Gillum‘s unsuccessful gubernatorial bid in 2018 — endorsed Shevrin Jones in Senate District 35.

“Shevrin is an effective leader whose voice is needed to lead our state forward in these unprecedented times,” King said.

“He has the progressive vision and experience to fight for our shared values in the Senate — from racial justice and economic opportunity, to ensuring we have an equitable recovery from the ongoing public health crisis. Shevrin will get it done on the issues that matter most.”

King lost out to Gillum in the Democratic primary for the 2018 gubernatorial contest. Gillum then selected King as his running mate, but the duo came up just short in the general election.

King is based out of Winter Park and serves as the CEO of Elevation Financial Group, which aims to offer affordable housing for seniors and provides multi-family homes. He also founded the Elevation Scholars Program, which provides scholarships and other support to students from low-income families.

“Chris is a champion for equity in housing, education, and the climate crisis, and I am so appreciative of his friendship and support for our people-first campaign,” Jones added.

“This movement isn’t about any one person or community — it’s about all of us and ensuring every Floridian has a seat at the table.”

Jones will also join King on Sunday, July 26 for a conversation on Facebook Live. The broadcast will be the first in King’s new online election discussion series, “Let’s Talk.” The two will speak starting at 7 p.m.

Six Democrats, including Jones, are competing in the SD 35 contest. Also running are Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.

Write-in candidate Darien Hill has also qualified.

Jones has easily been the best fundraiser in the contest, bringing in another $90,000 in the latest two-week period.

The district spans parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens. The Democratic primary is Aug. 18.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

