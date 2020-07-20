Ron DeSantis raises concerns about impossible COVID-19 positives

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has heard people are receiving positive COVID-19 test results in the mail despite never having submitted a sample, raising questions about the reliability of some labs’ reporting.

At drive-thru testing sites people have reportedly signed up for diagnostic tests but left before receiving a test due to long lines. In some cases, people have reportedly received positive test results despite never submitting a sample.

“If somebody’s just getting a test result without being swabbed, then what is that saying about some of the other stuff that’s going on?” DeSantis asked.

The Governor asked people who have had that happen to report details to his administration for investigation.

“I know every time a test is run, there’s a lot of money that goes to these labs — $100 a test,” he said. “But for that to come back positive when there was no specimen submitted, that is problematic, so I’ve heard it enough to be concerned about it.”

DeSantis also wants the Department of Health to identify COVID-19 fatalities that may have been wrongly identified.

An Orange County man died in a motorcycle accident, but health officials listed him as a COVID-19 death. DeSantis said that frustrated family members whose loved ones succumbed to complications from COVID-19 who now face questions about the validity of the state’s official COVID-19 death toll.

Per requirements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state departments of health report all deaths among people who have the virus as a COVID-19 fatality.

“I think CDC was like, well, instead of us parsing this and trying to figure out, why not just include it and maybe go back and parse it later,” DeSantis said. “So I understand why they did it, but I think sometimes people see that and they get a little bit frustrated and they wonder, OK, come on, that’s not really what should be there.”

Those concerns mark DeSantis’ latest red flags.

In some testing batches, labs or hospitals have reported 100% positive results, indicating the labs are not reporting negative results. That has raised questions about the state’s positivity rate, which was 14.7% Sunday but 11.8% throughout the pandemic.

“If you’re going to use this percent positive as a metric, you kinda gotta get all the negatives there as well,”the Governor said.