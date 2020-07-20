Kelly Skidmore edges Michael Weinstein in latest HD 81 fundraising reports

Former Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore topped the House District 81 field in the most recent fundraising reports, as she added nearly $15,000 from June 27-July 10.

Skidmore’s campaign added more than $8,100 during that two-week period. Skidmore’s political committee, Floridians for Early Education, added another $6,500.

This is the first fundraising period Skidmore has beat out attorney Michael Weinstein as she competes to return to the Florida House. Weinstein, who is also running for the Democratic nomination, added around $10,500 during the most recent reporting period.

Overall, Weinstein has raised more than $50,000 in outside donations since entering the race in mid-May. He’s also added $35,000 of his own money to the campaign.

Skidmore’s camp has raised around $45,000 overall since the race began following Rep. Tina Polsky‘s swap to pursue a Senate seat.

Skidmore does have a lead in cash on hand, however. She retains nearly $50,000 between her campaign and political committee. Weinstein has burned through a large chunk of his cash and has just over $38,000 still on hand.

Weinstein spent more than $25,000 from June 27-July 10 alone. Almost all of that money was funneled to Cornerstone Solutions, a West Palm Beach-based PR firm. That money went to various outreach expenses such as direct mail, research and campaign signs.

Saulis Banionis and Silmo Moura also qualified for the contest on the Republican side. Neither has kept pace in fundraising with the two Democrats.

Moura showed no money added during the most recent reporting period and has added less than $4,000 overall.

Banionis fared even worse in the newest reports, dropping into the red due to $4,000 in refunded contributions. A Wellington doctor’s office contributed $5,000 to Banionis in early June. That’s $4,000 above the $1,000 contribution limit. That money has now been refunded.

Overall, Banionis has added less than $4,000 to compete for the seat.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 17 deadline to report all financial activity through July 10. HD 81 covers parts of Palm Beach County near Lake Okeechobee including Pahokee and Belle Glade.