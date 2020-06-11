With a sizable self-loan, Michael Weinstein pours $50K into HD 81 bid

Connect with us

Attorney Michael Weinstein is looking to succeed Tina Polsky in the Florida House.

Of that $50K total, $35K came from self-loans.

Delray Beach attorney Michael D. Weinstein added more than $50,000 to his campaign account in May after announcing his bid for House District 81.

The majority of that came from Weinstein’s own pockets. The candidate loaned his campaign $35,000 and raised another $15,000.

Weinstein launched his bid in mid-March after Rep. Tina Polsky announced she would pursue a Senate bid. Polsky made the move just weeks before the qualifying period closed. Candidates must qualify for state legislative contests by Friday, June 12 at noon.

That left a short window for candidates to enter the race. Weinstein and former Rep. Kelly Skidmore both filed to compete as Democrats. Silmo Moura, a Boca Raton Republican who works as a real estate agent with United Realty Group, filed for the HD 81 race in late November.

Skidmore appears to have not yet gotten her fundraising machine off the ground. She joined the contest a few days after Weinstein. Still, she added only $2,600 in that window.

That gap may close going forward, however. Skidmore has begun amassing significant support from Democrats in the region. Earlier Thursday, Skidmore announced a wide range of endorsements including former U.S. Rep. Ron Klein, state Reps. Joe Casello and Matt Willhite, Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon, Palm Beach County Commissioner Mary Lou Berger and Palm Beach County School Board Member Karen Brill.

Ruth’s List Florida and former Sen. Joe Abruzzo — who is now running to be the next Palm Beach County Clerk — have also backed Skidmore.

It remains to be seen how that web of support will affect the candidates’ fundraising prowess going forward. Both will face a July 10 deadline to report their June fundraising numbers. That will be the first full month of fundraising for either candidate.

Moura has had several months to raise money, however, but has failed to do much, adding just $1,000 plus another $900 in self-loans. The district leans Democratic.

Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activities through May 31. HD 81 covers parts of Palm Beach County near Lake Okeechobee including Pahokee and Belle Glade.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

