Ruth's List Florida backs Tina Polsky in SD 29, Kelly Skidmore in HD 81

Newly minted House District 89 candidate Tina Polsky.

Ruth’s List Florida backs Tina Polsky in SD 29, Kelly Skidmore in HD 81

Skidmore is seeking to replace Polsky in the House after Polsky swapped races to pursue a Senate seat.

on

Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing candidates in a pair of South Florida races which have taken center stage in recent weeks.

The group is backing Rep. Tina Polsky as she pursues the Senate District 29 seat.

Polsky is leaving her House District 81 seat to run for the Senate. Ruth’s List is backing former Rep. Kelly Skidmore to serve as her replacement in HD 81.

“Throughout their legislative careers, both Rep. Polsky and former Rep. Skidmore have proven to be fierce Democratic champions for the issues that matter most to Floridians. Not only do they bring to their races lengthy records of public service and strong commitments to their communities, they are also well positioned to win,” said Pamela Goodman, the president and CEO of Ruth’s List Florida

“With Florida’s legislature still sorely lacking in female representation, it is imperative that we continue our fight to get more women elected at the legislative level. We know that Rep. Polsky and Rep. Skidmore will continue to be outspoken advocates for women and their communities and they have our full support behind them.”

Ruth’s List Florida is an organization which endorses pro-choice women running for office. Polsky and Skidmore are the only women candidates to declare in their respective races so far.

Polsky jumped into the SD 29 contest last week after Sen. Kevin Rader announced he would forego a reelection campaign for the seat. Former Rep. Irv Slosberg is also competing in the Democratic contest.

The district spans parts of Palm Beach County including South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington. It also dips into Broward County covering Parkland and nearby communities. Political newcomer Brian Andrew Norton has filed to run as a Republican as well.

HD 81 — the seat which Polsky won back in 2018 — covers much of the same region in Palm Beach County. Skidmore represented parts of Palm Beach County from 2006 to 2010. So far, she and Delray Beach attorney Michael D. Weinstein are battling for the Democratic nod. Silmo Moura is running as a Republican.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

