Janet Long tops Larry Ahern in Pinellas County Commission fundraising

Incumbent Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long posted her strongest fundraising period of the year, according to the most recent finance reports with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

Long raised $9,875 in the most recent fundraising period covering activity from June 27 through July 10. While most contributions came from individuals, Long received a $250 donation from the West Central Florida Federation of Labor Political Committee.

Long’s Republican challenger, former Rep. Larry Ahern, had a slower fundraising period, raising $4,000. Ahern’s contributions this period were made up of individuals and businesses, including the Palm Beach Kennel Club and Madeira Beach Development Co.

Long has raised nearly $90,000 so far. Ahern has a lot of ground to cover with just $17,545 raised to date. That includes $6,500 in personal loans.

Ahern previously served Florida’s 66th District from 2012 to 2018, a position Long also held. Ahern out early with support for then-candidate Donald Trump and is known for his conservative activism both in and out of the legislature. While in the House, Ahern supported slashed regulation, tax cuts and increased school choice.

Ahern spent just $138 in the most recent cycle. Overall, Ahern has spent $6,220, entering the end of July with about $11,300 cash on hand.

Long spent $5,153 on communications and consulting this report and a total of $17,042 since the start of her campaign. Long still leads Ahern with about $72,900 cash on hand.

Neither candidate faces a primary challenger.