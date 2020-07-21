Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Following public backlash, Winn-Dixie says face masks will now be required

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis raises concerns about impossible COVID-19 positives

Coronavirus in Florida Emails & Opinions

COVID-19 cases continue mounting in prisons

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'You're lying': Gov. DeSantis again interrupted by hecklers

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

5K Floridians have died in the COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Together, we will succeed': Ron DeSantis trumpets remdesivir, virus optimism

Coronavirus in Florida

Following public backlash, Winn-Dixie says face masks will now be required

“Coverage from various outlets has driven meaningful dialogue around this issue.”

on

After initially announcing that it won’t force customers to wear masks at its stores, Winn-Dixie’s parent company is now reversing course.

In a statement released Monday, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. said that beginning next week, all Winn-Dixie and Harvey grocery stores will require face masks.

“The majority of our stores are under either a local or state government mandate, and given the continued rise of positive COVID cases in our communities across the Southeast, beginning Monday, July 27, we will be requiring masks to be worn by customers to help reduce the spread of the disease,” said Joe Caldwell, Director of Corporate Communications and Government Affairs in the statement. Caldwell added that enforcement of these rules should not fall on his “heroic frontline associates,” but rather local and federal authorities.

Last week, the company’s decision to “strongly encourage” masks were met with intense public backlash, and apparently Southeastern Grocers heard it.

“Coverage from various outlets has driven meaningful dialogue around this issue,” said Public Relations Account Supervisor Tiffany Valla Hutto in an email. “Because we’re always listening to feedback from our customers and communities, we’ve evolved our position and hope to more clearly emphasize what’s always been most important to our company: the safety of our customers, associates and communities.”

Over the past few weeks, companies like Publix, Walmart and Sam’s Club, CVS, and Target have all announced face-covering rules, which apply even in cities and counties that don’t have mask mandates.

Customers at Pinellas and Hillsborough County businesses are already required to wear a face mask where social distancing is not possible, so this announcement won’t really change much for locals, but maybe it changes your opinion about the company.

___

Republished with permission of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

In this article:, ,
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Trump Supporter - No need for muzzles

    July 20, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Such bullshit. ALOT of people were happy about Southeastern Grocers not being a sheep…but I guess the cry babies win…screw you cry baby mask dependent freaks… Y’all didn’t demand all this bullshit in 2009 when H1N1 was upon us….Oh wait….that is because the media didn’t tell us to muzzle up and shut down shop. How dumb can you people be. Should be ashamed of yourselves for contributing steps toward communism. Idiots…hope you all choke on the kool-aid.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?