Florida doctors endorse Allison Tant in HD 9 race

The Florida Medical Association PAC endorsed Allison Tant Tuesday for House District 9.

The former Florida Democratic Party Chair is the candidate to beat in the race for the Tallahassee House seat. However, her election won’t be effortless with a primary around the corner and an experienced Republican challenger lined up for the general election.

“Allison Tant is a strong leader and advocate for those she serves and the FMA PAC is honored to endorse her in House District 9,” said FMA PAC President Dr. Doug Murphy. “Through her work as Chairman of the Florida Democratic Party and longtime efforts on behalf of the disabled community, Allison has shown she never gives up and always keeps fighting for her convictions and the FMA recognizes she’s the best candidate for this district. We look forward to converging with her on ideas to help the health care community in the state of Florida.”

The PAC is the political arm of the Florida Medical Association, which represents medical and osteopathic physicians throughout Florida.

“I’m honored to have the support of the FMA and our dedicated medical community who are at the forefront of our health crisis. By working together, we will put forward sensible plans that ensures our state gets ahead of this devastating virus,” Tant said.

FMA PAC has spent $1.8 million this election cycle while pulling in $1.2 million in contributions.

Earlier this month, Tant drew endorsements from Sen. Bill Montford, Rep. Loranne Ausley and U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, all Democrats representing Tallahassee. Ausley is not running for reelection in HD 9, instead vying to replace the termed-out Senator.

The district includes the bulk of Leon County, giving Democrats the advantage.

With the Democratic primary less than a month away, Tant is positioned to win the nomination. She faces Arnitta Grice-Walker, a math teacher, but holds a dominating fundraising advantage over her.

Whoever secures the nomination will face former Rep. Jim Kallinger, who became a strategist for Front Line Strategies after representing part of Orange County in the House from 2000 to 2004.

Tant has $173,000 on hand in her campaign account and another $40,000 in her political committee, People First Leadership.