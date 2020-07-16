In HD 9 race, Allison Tant draws endorsements from coalition of lawmakers

For a little more horsepower to overcome a new challenger, a recent bump in her electoral road, Allison Tant is pulling out endorsements from the capital city’s legislative veterans.

Outgoing Sen. Bill Montford and Rep. Loranne Ausley made public their support for the former Florida Democratic Party Chair Thursday. That follows an endorsement by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson earlier this month, completing a trifecta of Tallahassee’s Democratic lawmakers.

“I’ve seen Allison Tant’s tireless efforts to deliver real results for the community through her advocacy work,” Montford said. At a time when the state faces many daunting challenges, we need leaders like Allison Tant who are bridge-builders and will work to advance sensible solutions that put families first.”

Montford is leaving the Senate after reaching his term limit, but Ausley is vying to succeed Montford in the upper house. Tant, in turn, is eyeing Ausley’s current House District 9 seat.

“Allison Tant is real change maker in our community and I am proud to call her a longtime friend,” Ausley said. “Her determination and grit runs deep and it’s exactly why I look forward to calling her our next state representative.”

Tant shared her appreciation for the two Tallahassee lawmakers with her own statement.

“I am deeply honored to have the trust and support of great friends who every day advocate for our community,” the House candidate said. “Sen. Montford and Rep. Ausley have been fierce champions of Tallahassee and I look forward to working together to advance important policies that make our community a stronger place for everyone.”

Her immediate opposition is Arnitta Jane Grice-Walker, who she will face next month for the Democratic nomination. Whoever wins that contest will face former Rep. Jim Kallinger, who represented part of Orange County from 2000 to 2004 but entered the HD 9 race last month.

The district covers the bulk of Leon County and holds advantages for Democratic candidates.

“With vote-by-mail ballots out and Election Day fast approaching, I am humbled with the growing support and continue to ask Leon County voters for their trust and vote in this important election,” Tant said.

Tant announced she’d run for the Tallahassee seat shortly after Ausley announced she would forego a seventh term — third consecutive — in order to run for state Montford’s seat. Since then she has built a considerable war chest of campaign contributions and endorsements that include the Equality Florida Action PAC, a pro-LGBTQ civil rights political committee.

“Together, I know we will work hand in hand to advance a pragmatic policy agenda that puts Leon County families first,” Ausley said. “She will be a force for good in the Florida House and I am excited to join her on the campaign trail.”

According to a June campaign finance activity report, Tant has pulled in nearly $310,000 in contributions since January 2019.

Tant also thanked Lawson, who reiterated his support for the District 9 hopeful.

“Allison Tant embodies the fighting spirit in the Florida Legislature our community needs to achieve the policy results that help Leon County families,” he said. “I have known her for years and her unwavering support for the community has always been at the forefront.”

