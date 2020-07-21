Connect with us

Hillsborough County parents split on schools reopening, survey shows

Just over half of parents plan to send their children back to the classroom.

on

Hillsborough County Public Schools’ released results of a survey as part of its recently released reopening plan conducted throughout June that shows parents are split on how they want to start the school year. 

Just a little more than half of the 52,883 parents surveyed — 52.7% — said they were comfortable with returning to traditional, in-person schooling. 

The survey, which was delivered electronically to parents through the Parentlink system, was also given to staff. Of the 9,245 staff members who answered the survey, 4,807, or 51.9%, said they were comfortable with reopening face-to-face schools. 

The survey made clear that parents want flexibility and options as the school year approaches. Nearly two-thirds of employed parents in Florida said school closures have hurt their ability to perform their job.

Parents will have options. The Hillsborough County Public School reopening plan includes three options for parents: traditional brick-and-mortar school, an e-Learning hybrid model and Hillsborough County Virtual School.

Hillsborough County parents have until July 24 to decide how they want their children to start the school year. 

Plans to reopen schools have become mandatory in Florida after Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered each school district to give parents the option to send children to brick-and-mortar schools five days a week. 

That caused backlash from teachers across the state who fear it is not safe enough to go back to in-person schooling because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum.

