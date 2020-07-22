Florida doctors pick Ned Hancock in HD 55

Florida’s leading doctor association endorsed Ned Hancock in the race to represent House District 55.

“His lifelong agricultural experience and service on the local school board exemplifies the leadership this district needs in Tallahassee,” said Dr. Doug Murphy, president of the Florida Medical Association PAC. “We believe he will be a great advocate for medicine and physicians in Florida and look forward to working with him on the future of health care in our state.”

The Heartland Republican welcomed support as he gears up for a competitive GOP primary.

“I’m grateful to have the support of the Florida Medical Association,” Hancock said. “At a time when public health is a universal concern, I’m reminded of the heroes who work in healthcare and the great work they do each and every day. I look forward to working with Florida’s physicians to keep our state healthy, safe and prosperous.”

The citrus rancher faces attorney Kaylee Tuck in an Aug. 18 primary. He holds a substantial advantage in fundraising, but has come under fire for donations to Democratic candidates including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Agriculture plays an outsized role in the largely rural district’s economy. Tuck has been active in state issues affecting the region including supporting a toll road that would pass through the district, a plan most Democrats oppose.

Hancock raised $219,597 through July 10 for the race, much of that from agriculture players in Florida. He had $72,828 on hand at the end of the period.

Tuck raised $117,637, and also recently tossed another $5,000 in candidate loans into her coffers. She reported $18,350 cash as of July 10.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Linda Tripp in November.

But the district leans heavily Republican. Retiring Rep. Cary Pigman, an Avon Park Republican, won a fourth term in 2018 over Democrat Audrey Asciutto with 66% of the vote.