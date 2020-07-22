Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Hotel industry backs Bob Cortes for HD 30

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Angie Nixon, a Democrat running for House District 14

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Shadowy group weighing in on SD 9 Democratic primary

Legislative Campaigns

Senate Democrat leader flusters progressive candidates by dismissing 'unwinnable' races

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Direct mail round-up: Irv Slosberg’s credibility on COVID-19 called into question

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Michael Weinstein's pandering loses him support from police — and those who oppose police — alike

Legislative Campaigns

Hotel industry backs Bob Cortes for HD 30

Another business endorsement for the former Rep.

on

The Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association Political Action Committee endorsed Republican Bob Cortes in his bid to retake House District 30.

The CFHLA-PAC board voted unanimously to endorse Cortes’s candidacy. The group’s mission is to “advance tourism and the community through hospitality.”

“Bob Cortes is a proven pro-business leader,” said Rich Maladecki, CEO of CFHLA. “This endorsement is a testament of CFHLA’s confidence in your commitment to serving as a ‘Tourism Champion’ in the Florida House.”

Cortes said, “I am honored to have the support of the CFHLA. The hotel and lodging industry is vital to Central Florida’s economy. I look forward to working with this organization to help this important sector get through the current crisis and back in business.”

CFHLA-PAC joins several other business groups in endorsing Cortes, including the Greater Orlando Builders AssociationAssociated Builders and Contractors and BusinessForce.

Cortes represented HD 30 from 2014-18, when he was defeated by now-Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil.

As of July 10, Cortes had raised $83,000 for his campaign and had $66,600 in the bank. Through the same date, Goff-Marcil had managed to raise $31,600 and had about $28,000 in the bank.

HD 30 spans southern Seminole County and north-central Orange County. It is a swing district, having flipped parties in three of the past four elections.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

‘We need your help’: Florida breweries beg Gov. DeSantis, Sec. Beshears to let them reopen