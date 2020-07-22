Connect with us

2020

Carlos Gimenez foe takes ballot case to appeals court

2020 Headlines

Casey Askar, yet to produce discharge papers, won't provide further details about Marine service

2020 Headlines

Grady Judd disses Ross Spano with Scott Franklin endorsement

2020 Headlines

New ad praises Brian Mast for 'fighting for Florida's environment'

2020 Headlines

NRA puts support, firepower behind Byron Donalds in CD 19 GOP primary

2020 Headlines

Ron DeSantis administration presses to keep indebted felons from voting

2020

Carlos Gimenez foe takes ballot case to appeals court

The lawsuit is over a misspelled name on Gimenez’ qualifying check.

on

A lawsuit over whether Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez properly qualified to run for a South Florida congressional seat is headed to an appeals court.

Omar Blanco, who is vying with Gimenez in the Republican primary in Florida’s 26th Congressional District, filed the lawsuit in April challenging Gimenez’s candidacy.

Blanco named as defendants Gimenez and Secretary of State Laurel Lee, who is Florida’s top elections official.

But Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson last week dismissed the complaint against Lee, finding that she “properly qualified candidate Gimenez and because it is too late to remove the candidate Gimenez from the ballot now that the election is underway.”

That led to Blanco filing a notice that he is appealing Dodson’s ruling to the Tallahassee-based 1st District Court of Appeal, according to court documents posted online Wednesday.

As is common, the notice does not detail the legal arguments that Blanco will make at the appeals court.

Blanco has argued, at least in part, that Gimenez did not comply with legal requirements to run for the congressional seat because a check used to pay Gimenez’s qualifying fee misspelled his name.

The $10,440 check submitted to the state in April indicated it was from “Carlos Giminez for Congress,” according to a copy included with the lawsuit.

Gimenez’s attorney filed a motion Friday in Leon County circuit court seeking a judgment in favor of the Mayor, saying the lawsuit is “being used solely for self-serving political reasons regardless of the actual legal merit of the claims.”

Blanco and Gimenez are running in the Aug. 18 GOP primary, with the winner moving on to the November election against Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

CD 26 is made up of Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

‘We need your help’: Florida breweries beg Gov. DeSantis, Sec. Beshears to let them reopen