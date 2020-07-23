‘Itching to get back’: Gov. DeSantis says teachers want back in classrooms

Connect with us

Teachers’ union is suing the state.

on

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to Fox and Friends to say teachers are “itching to get back” to the classroom.

The Governor was responding to questions about a lawsuit from the Florida Education Association, which seeks to stop schools reopening because their 130,000 members would be in danger.

The Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit Monday charging it would violate the state Constitution to reopen schools that are not “safe” and “secure.”

The suit, filed in Miami-Dade County, lists several defendants including, DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran,  and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez – all of whom are recognized in their official capacities in the lawsuit.

The Governor said he was “not sure” whether the “position” of the Florida Education Association was driven by “political” concerns, but added that teachers, the union “positions” notwithstanding, are “itching to get back” to the classroom.

“I know school children are at the least risk of coronavirus … and yet they’ve been asked to shoulder the burden,” DeSantis said, saying that the “evidence based decision would be that parents have the ability to have in-person instruction now.”

The Governor noted that “a lot of parents think their students will fall behind” if schools aren’t open as they were before the advent of the novel coronavirus.

DeSantis’ comments, made to a friendly news outlet, build on a speech he gave Wednesday evening, in which he stressed that parents have options if they don’t feel their children are safe, and that teachers could work remotely if they felt imperiled.

“If a school district needs to delay the school year for a few weeks so that everything will be in good shape, have at it,” DeSantis said. “The important thing is that our parents have a meaningful choice when it comes to in-person education.”

Earlier this month, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered schools to reopen in August. Since that order, the Governor has manufactured wiggle room.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

  1. Sonja Fitch

    July 23, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Omg duffus Desantis has totally gone to paranoid delusional racist sexist liar! Duffus Desantis you have failed to lead in the throes of the trump virus! Have Floridians crosses the 400000 mark yet? Today?

  2. S.B. Anthony

    July 23, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Every appearance on Faux News siphons off a few thousand more votes from the Republicon party. Keep it up “governor.”
    Will you be attending the funerals of your Villages constituents?

