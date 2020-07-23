Chambers of Commerce split on Kim Daniels reelection

When it comes to the Democratic primary in Jacksonville’s House District 14, both candidates will be able to claim endorsements from the Chamber of Commerce.

On Thursday, the Florida Chamber endorsed incumbent Rep. Kim Daniels, backing her as they did in 2018.

The state organization, however, did not follow the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce‘s lead, which last month endorsed Daniels’ primary challenger, Angie Nixon.

For Daniels, the state organization’s backing is another indication of differing perspectives on the local level versus the state level.

The Florida Chamber once lauded Daniels for being the most pro-business Democrat in Florida government. More recently, she was one of two Democrats to receive A grades from the Koch Network-affiliated Americans for Prosperity.

Notably for a Democratic primary, Daniels has enjoyed backing from powerful legislative Republicans, both with Jacksonville ties but representing seats outside of Duval County.

Outgoing Republican House Appropriations Chair Travis Cummings and future Republican Speaker of the House Paul Renner political committees, as well as political committees they put money into, supported Daniels in previous months.

However, Daniels has largely self-funded, a function of being in an industry (evangelism) that is particularly liquid, and of not enjoying the kinds of support more typical Democrats enjoy.

Rep. Daniels has put more than $52,000 of her own money into her campaign account this campaign, roughly half what was raised through July 10. She has just under $90,000 on hand.

Nixon, meanwhile, has kept pace without the prerogatives of incumbency, raising more than $95,000 since entering the race in March, and retaining roughly $75,000. Those numbers are through July 10, the last date for which campaign finance has been filed at this writing.

House District 14 will in all likelihood be decided in the Democratic primary. No Republican is running, and only a write-in candidate presents opposition for the eventual Democratic nominee.