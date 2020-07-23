LGBTQ group endorses ‘strong champion and ally’ Cindy Lerner for Miami-Dade Commission

Safeguarding American Values for Everyone’s (SAVE) political committee, a Miami-based organization that promotes LGBTQ rights, is endorsing former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner in her bid for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Lerner is one of four candidates competing for the District 7 seat.

“SAVE Action PAC is thrilled to endorse former Mayor Cindy Lerner for the Miami-Dade Commission where she will continue to be a strong champion and ally of LGBTQ residents,” said Orlando Gonzales, executive director of SAVE.

“We are confident as the next District 7 commissioner, she will advance important reforms and policies that make Miami-Dade a better place to work, live, and visit. This is why we are excited to see her continue to lead as an elected leader.”

SAVE is an “organization dedicated to protecting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) against discrimination.”

Lerner is battling in the District 7 contest against former school board member Raquel Regalado, Pets’ Trust co-founder Michael Rosenberg and Miami Gardens police officer Ralph Suarez. The four candidates are running to replace Commissioner Xavier Suarez, who is running for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

“I am so proud and honored to have the support of SAVE Action PAC as they are at the forefront of every major policy to achieve a more equal and just community,” Lerner added in a Thursday statement.

“As a County Commissioner, I will be committed to educate, advocate, and vote to advance policies and laws that ensure every resident is able to live with equal protections.”

Lerner’s campaign has raised the most money in the race, tallying nearly $265,000 through July 10. She has more than $104,000 on hand. Regalado follows with more than $163,000 added through July 17 and nearly $63,000 still on hand.

Suarez has collected nearly $23,000 and has more than $11,000 available. Rosenberg has raised less than $7,000 and has burned through nearly all of it.

District 7 covers Pinecrest as well as portions of Miami and Coral Gables.