Connect with us

South Florida

LGBTQ group endorses 'strong champion and ally' Cindy Lerner for Miami-Dade Commission

Headlines South Florida

South Florida records another 4,747 COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths as hospitalizations remain high

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade Superintendent: 'not currently appropriate' to reopen county's schools

Headlines South Florida

South Florida sees another 37 COVID-19 deaths as Broward adult ICU beds now at 92% capacity

South Florida

A dozen Black pastors back Esteban 'Steve' Bovo in Miami-Dade County mayoral race

Presidential South Florida

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell touts Joe Biden's caregiving economy plan
Image via Facebook.

South Florida

LGBTQ group endorses ‘strong champion and ally’ Cindy Lerner for Miami-Dade Commission

Lerner is one of four candidates competing for the District 7 seat.

on

Safeguarding American Values for Everyone’s (SAVE) political committee, a Miami-based organization that promotes LGBTQ rights, is endorsing former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner in her bid for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Lerner is one of four candidates competing for the District 7 seat.

“SAVE Action PAC is thrilled to endorse former Mayor Cindy Lerner for the Miami-Dade Commission where she will continue to be a strong champion and ally of LGBTQ residents,” said Orlando Gonzales, executive director of SAVE.

“We are confident as the next District 7 commissioner, she will advance important reforms and policies that make Miami-Dade a better place to work, live, and visit. This is why we are excited to see her continue to lead as an elected leader.”

SAVE is an “organization dedicated to protecting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) against discrimination.”

Lerner is battling in the District 7 contest against former school board member Raquel Regalado, Pets’ Trust co-founder Michael Rosenberg and Miami Gardens police officer Ralph Suarez. The four candidates are running to replace Commissioner Xavier Suarez, who is running for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

“I am so proud and honored to have the support of SAVE Action PAC as they are at the forefront of every major policy to achieve a more equal and just community,” Lerner added in a Thursday statement.

“As a County Commissioner, I will be committed to educate, advocate, and vote to advance policies and laws that ensure every resident is able to live with equal protections.”

Lerner’s campaign has raised the most money in the race, tallying nearly $265,000 through July 10. She has more than $104,000 on hand. Regalado follows with more than $163,000 added through July 17 and nearly $63,000 still on hand.

Suarez has collected nearly $23,000 and has more than $11,000 available. Rosenberg has raised less than $7,000 and has burned through nearly all of it.

District 7 covers Pinecrest as well as portions of Miami and Coral Gables.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

‘We need your help’: Florida breweries beg Gov. DeSantis, Sec. Beshears to let them reopen