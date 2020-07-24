Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Gary Tibbetts, Vern Buchanan's field representative, dies of COVID-19

Federal Headlines

State rips attempt to disqualify judges in felon voting case

Federal Headlines

Gov. DeSantis says statute of limitations ran out on AOC slam

Federal Headlines

AOC slashes Ted Yoho for illegitimate apology

Federal Headlines

Ron DeSantis not 'forthcoming' about federal relief spending, claims Rick Scott

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott backed TikTok ban advances in Senate
Gary Tibbetts Facebook profile.

Federal

Gary Tibbetts, Vern Buchanan’s field representative, dies of COVID-19

He previously spent decades as a New Hampshire police officer.

on

Gary Tibbetts, a long-time aide to Rep. Vern  Buchanan, died from COVID-19.

Buchanan announced the news Friday.

“Devastated by the death of my longtime staffer Gary Tibbetts, who passed away today at Manatee Memorial Hospital from COVID-19,” Buchanan wrote. “Gary was the consummate professional and a true public servant in every sense of the word. He touched so many lives and was loved and respected by those who knew him.”

Tibbetts worked for years as a special assistant to Buchanan, primarily as a field representative for the Congress on the ground in Florida’s 16th Congressional District. He often appeared throughout the district in Buchanan’s stead while the Congressman was in Washington, D.C.

He worked in Congress since 2008 and as a special assistant to Buchanan’s office starting in 2010. Before moving to Sarasota, Tibbetts worked 26 years for the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire. There, he rose to Sergeant, working along the way on beats from patrol to juvenile services and even a stint on the SWAT Team.

With that law enforcement background, Tibbetts frequently served as a liaison between Buchanan’s office and local police agencies.

“I will never forget his uplifting spirit, sense of humor and sheer joy at helping others,” Buchanan said.

Sandy and I offer our deepest sympathies to his wife, Valerie and family. He will be missed greatly.”

It was revealed last week Tibbetts had been hospitalized with COVID-19 but he was in stable condition on July 15, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Tibbetts was previously married to Buchanan’s district director, Sally Dionne.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

‘We need your help’: Florida breweries beg Gov. DeSantis, Sec. Beshears to let them reopen