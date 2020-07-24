Gary Tibbetts, Vern Buchanan’s field representative, dies of COVID-19

Gary Tibbetts, a long-time aide to Rep. Vern Buchanan, died from COVID-19.

Buchanan announced the news Friday.

“Devastated by the death of my longtime staffer Gary Tibbetts, who passed away today at Manatee Memorial Hospital from COVID-19,” Buchanan wrote. “Gary was the consummate professional and a true public servant in every sense of the word. He touched so many lives and was loved and respected by those who knew him.”

Tibbetts worked for years as a special assistant to Buchanan, primarily as a field representative for the Congress on the ground in Florida’s 16th Congressional District. He often appeared throughout the district in Buchanan’s stead while the Congressman was in Washington, D.C.

He worked in Congress since 2008 and as a special assistant to Buchanan’s office starting in 2010. Before moving to Sarasota, Tibbetts worked 26 years for the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire. There, he rose to Sergeant, working along the way on beats from patrol to juvenile services and even a stint on the SWAT Team.

With that law enforcement background, Tibbetts frequently served as a liaison between Buchanan’s office and local police agencies.

“I will never forget his uplifting spirit, sense of humor and sheer joy at helping others,” Buchanan said.

“Sandy and I offer our deepest sympathies to his wife, Valerie and family. He will be missed greatly.”

It was revealed last week Tibbetts had been hospitalized with COVID-19 but he was in stable condition on July 15, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Tibbetts was previously married to Buchanan’s district director, Sally Dionne.