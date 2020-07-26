Connect with us

Pinellas County leaders tout Charlie Crist during virtual campaign kick-off

Joe Gruters: 100 days until President Donald Trump is reelected

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics - Week of July 19

Tampa Electric, TECO Peoples Gas have provided $1M-plus in relief

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony would 'firmly reject' any offer to send federal troops into the region

Kelly Skidmore tops Michael Weinstein in HD 81 fundraising for second straight period

The two are virtually tied in cash on hand, with just over $44,000 remaining for each.

on

Former Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore is adding more than $10,000 in her bid for House District 81. That’s enough to put her atop the HD 81 field for the second straight reporting period.

Skidmore added that money through her campaign from July 11-17. The Florida Education Association Advocacy Fund donated $1,000 to Skidmore’s campaign. The Florida OB/GYN PAC also added $1,000, as did U.S. Sugar.

That $10,000 haul was enough to top her opponent in the Democratic primary, attorney Michael Weinstein. Weinstein added just $6,200 during the period. U.S. Sugar donated $1,000 to his campaign as well.

Republican candidates Saulis Banionis and Silmo Moura have also qualified in the left-leaning district. Neither candidate reported any money raised from July 11-17 and have consistently trailed the two Democratic contenders in fundraising.

Skidmore has added nearly $55,000 between her campaign and political committee, Floridians for Early Education, since declaring her candidacy in late May.

Weinstein leads her in that metric, as he’s pulled in nearly $57,000 so far. Weinstein has also added $35,000 in self-loans.

The two are virtually tied when it comes to cash on hand. Weinstein has $44,346 still available, while Skidmore retains $44,267.

Skidmore represented parts of Palm Beach County from 2006 to 2010. She also served as a staff member for former U.S. Rep. Ron Klein during his time in the state legislature.

Weinstein launched his legal career with a job at the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, eventually becoming a prosecutor. He now runs his own criminal defense firm.

The two are pursuing the seat currently held by Rep. Tina Polsky. She’s now pursuing a Senate seat after swapping over to the Senate District 29 race.

The respective HD 81 party primaries are scheduled for Aug. 18. The district spans parts of Palm Beach County near Lake Okeechobee including Pahokee and Belle Glade.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 24 deadline to report all financial activity through July 17.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

