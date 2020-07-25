Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Former St. Pete Mayor Bill Foster endorses Rene Flowers for County Commission

Headlines Re-Open Florida

DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears says he will consider reopening breweries, bars next week

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville sets new single-day COVID-19 death record

2020 Headlines

Internal poll shows Dane Eagle narrowly leading CD 19 field

Corona Economics Headlines

Carlos Guillermo Smith urges Senate to extend federal unemployment aid

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Irv Slosberg self-funding spree continues, as outside money still favors Tina Polsky

Headlines

Former St. Pete Mayor Bill Foster endorses Rene Flowers for County Commission

Flowers is one of four candidates running to replace Ken Welch.

on

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Bill Foster is backing Rene Flowers for Pinellas County Commission. 

Foster, a Republican who served as Mayor of St. Petersburg from 2010 to 2014, is supporting the Democratic candidate citing his time serving alongside her on St. Pete City Council.  

“From the first day that she took office, Rene was always prepared and commanded the material presented,” Foster said in a news release. “Her comments and ultimately her decisions were always based on facts and not emotions — even the hard decisions.” 

Foster also credits Flowers’ work in supporting social services, affordable housing and year round youth employment.

“After 21 votes to select myself or Bill Foster as the next Council Chair, Bill elected to step aside noting that I had proven my leadership skills and he saw no need to change,” Flowers said about her tenure with Foster in city politics. “Bill supported my new business items, funding for affordable housing, funding of the Heritage Trail, and funding for 22nd Street Main Street. Stepping out to endorse me in a partisan race means a lot.”

While Foster’s nod is a show of bipartisan support, he doesn’t have anyone from his own party to choose. No Republicans are running in the District 7 race, a district that leans heavily Democratic. Maria Scruggs is running as an independent.

Foster’s endorsement is another on a growing list, which also includes support from current St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and former Florida House Rep. Carl Zimmermann.  

Flowers is running against three other Democratic candidates for the Pinellas County Commission District 7 seat. The other candidates include former Rep. Frank Peterman Jr, Scruggs and Rep. Wengay Newton. Flowers will face Peterman and Newton in the Aug. 18 primary. The winner will take on Scruggs in the Nov. 3 general election.

Incumbent Ken Welch is leaving office to run for St. Pete Mayor in 2021.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?