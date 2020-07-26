Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Florida Democrats build lead in voters registered to vote by mail

2020 Headlines

Pinellas County leaders tout Charlie Crist during virtual campaign kick-off

2020 Headlines

Internal poll shows Dane Eagle narrowly leading CD 19 GOP field

2020 Headlines

Super PAC ad paints Dane Eagle as RINO suck-up

2020 Headlines

Casey Askar's ex-wife claimed he tricked into a divorce, then left her for his secretary

2020 Headlines

FDP digital ad slams Carlos Giménez for vetoing police oversight panel

2020

Florida Democrats build lead in voters registered to vote by mail

More than 1.8 million Florida Democratic registrants are registered to vote by mail

on

The Florida Democratic Party believes it is building safety through numbers.

The party announced Sunday that it has 1.86 Democratic registrants enrolled to vote by mail.

That’s a 500,000 enrollment advantage over the Republican Party at this point in time.

That advantage could become important if COVID-19 continues to be a factor in Florida and throughout the country, and the Florida Democratic Party is hoping it’s a telling statistic.

“With just 101 days left until the November election, we are seeing more energy than ever to flip Florida blue,” said Florida Democratic Party chair Terrie Rizzo. “Our volunteers and partner organizations and the FDP team have worked tirelessly to enroll Democrats into vote-by-mail, and we are excited to keep this momentum going. This November, we will say goodbye to Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden, along with hundreds of Democrats running for state and local office.”

The disparity is growing. Just two weeks ago, the Florida Democratic party had a 300,000 registrant lead over the Republicans in vote by mail. In 2016, the lead was just 8,800, and it grew to nearly 50,000 by the time the 2018 mid-term elections rolled around.

POLITICO reported last month that about one-third of ballots in Florida general elections are cast by mail.

President Donald Trump, a registered Florida voter, voted by mail in the March 17 primary but has said that the practice of mail-in ballots is rife with “tremendous fraud.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Spencer Fordin grew up in Port Washington, N.Y. and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. Before working for FloridaPolitics.com, he spent 16 seasons with MLB.com and nearly three years as a general assignment reporter in the Cayman Islands. You can reach Spencer at SpencerFordin@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?