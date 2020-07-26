Florida Democrats build lead in voters registered to vote by mail

The Florida Democratic Party believes it is building safety through numbers.

The party announced Sunday that it has 1.86 Democratic registrants enrolled to vote by mail.

That’s a 500,000 enrollment advantage over the Republican Party at this point in time.

That advantage could become important if COVID-19 continues to be a factor in Florida and throughout the country, and the Florida Democratic Party is hoping it’s a telling statistic.

“With just 101 days left until the November election, we are seeing more energy than ever to flip Florida blue,” said Florida Democratic Party chair Terrie Rizzo. “Our volunteers and partner organizations and the FDP team have worked tirelessly to enroll Democrats into vote-by-mail, and we are excited to keep this momentum going. This November, we will say goodbye to Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden, along with hundreds of Democrats running for state and local office.”

The disparity is growing. Just two weeks ago, the Florida Democratic party had a 300,000 registrant lead over the Republicans in vote by mail. In 2016, the lead was just 8,800, and it grew to nearly 50,000 by the time the 2018 mid-term elections rolled around.

POLITICO reported last month that about one-third of ballots in Florida general elections are cast by mail.

President Donald Trump, a registered Florida voter, voted by mail in the March 17 primary but has said that the practice of mail-in ballots is rife with “tremendous fraud.”